Olympic medalist Brittney Reese on shattering records, building a legacy, and cashing in

Legendary American long jumper Brittney Reese became only the third woman in Olympics history to win three medals in the long jump after she hurled herself into a silver medal finish at this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo. To do so, she had to compete in the first Olympic Games during a global pandemic of COVID-19's magnitude in more than a century, train in garages and parks instead of world class Olympic facilities, and be separated from a family disallowed from joining the stands to cheer her on. To make history in what she is calling her final Olympics appearance of her illustrious career, it cost her any normalcy she could find in the pandemic.