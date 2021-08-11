Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Olympic medalist Brittney Reese on shattering records, building a legacy, and cashing in

By Keith Nelson Jr.
Mic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary American long jumper Brittney Reese became only the third woman in Olympics history to win three medals in the long jump after she hurled herself into a silver medal finish at this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo. To do so, she had to compete in the first Olympic Games during a global pandemic of COVID-19's magnitude in more than a century, train in garages and parks instead of world class Olympic facilities, and be separated from a family disallowed from joining the stands to cheer her on. To make history in what she is calling her final Olympics appearance of her illustrious career, it cost her any normalcy she could find in the pandemic.

www.mic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Gates
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Brittney Reese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Track Field#American#Call Of Duty Mobile#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

U.S. Olympic Coach Dies In Accident After Return From Tokyo

This year's Summer Olympics was a complicated sporting event, to say the least, and not only because it was delayed a full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's all over now, with the U.S. taking home a total of 113 medals. One of Team USA's 39 gold medals was earned by female fencing standout Lee Kiefer, the first American to win the gold in individual foil, which was a huge victory for all involved. Unfortunately, the celebration was cut tragically short for fencing coach Anthony "Buckie" Leach, who died over the weekend after having recently returned home from Tokyo.
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Toledo to honor Olympic medalist Jones at parade

The City of Toledo will celebrate boxer Oshae Jones’ Olympic bronze medal with an Aug. 21 parade at Savage Park. Ms. Jones, a Toledo native, defeated Maria Moronta Hernandez of the Dominican Republic to advance to the semifinal round Aug. 4 and clinch the bronze medal for the women’s welterweight division at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies unexpectedly

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
Danville, KYAdvocate Messenger

Olympic gold medalist has Danville ties

Two-time gold medalist swimmer in this year’s Olympics in Tokyo, 21-year-old Bobby Finke, is a native of Florida, but he has family ties with Danville through his mom, uncles, an aunt by marriage, and his late grandparents. Finke’s first gold medal was in the men’s 800-meter freestyle; the second medal...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Phoenix Suns announce signing of Olympic gold medalist

The Phoenix Suns have added an Olympic champion to their roster. The Suns on Monday announced that they have signed center JaVale McGee. McGee’s deal was originally reported to be for one year at $5 million. The 33-year-old center split time between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets last season....
SportsPosted by
Shine My Crown

Sha’Carri Richardson to Race Jamaican Olympic Gold Medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah at Prefontaine Classic

It’s the race we’ve all been waiting for. Track star Sha’Carri Richardson will go up against Jamaican sprinters Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson in the Prefontaine Classic. The Jamaican women’s track team dominated the Tokyo Olympics. Thompson-Herah won took gold in the 100-meter race, while Fraser-Pryce nabbed the...
SportsESPN

Thursday's Olympic Medalists

GOLD--Australia (Jean van der Westhuyzen, Thomas Green) SILVER--Germany (Max Hoff, Jacob Schopf) BRONZE--Czech Republic (Josef Dostal, Radek Slouf) This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Tokyo 2020: Sydney McLaughlin shatters record, wins gold

Tokyo [Japan], August 4 (ANI): USA's Sydney McLaughlin created a new world record with a phenomenal run in the women's 400m hurdles final here at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday. The new Olympic champion broke her own world-best mark of 51.90, storming past compatriot Dalilah Muhammad down the home straight...
Fort Wayne, INfortwaynesnbc.com

McLaughlin shatters own 400mH WR in 51.46 for Olympic gold

TOKYO (Fort Wayne's NBC) - Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad put on a show in the 400-meter hurdles final. The two American came in as heavy favorites and didn't disappoint. McLaughlin won gold in a world record time, breaking the old mark by nearly half of a second!. Muhammad also...
SportsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Olympic Diary: Brittney Griner inspires a new motto

TOKYO — We were standing in the "mixed zone,'' chatting with Brittney Griner. She had just dominated the gold medal game in women's basketball, and now she was offering the best interview of the day. Griner is 6-9 and powerfully built. She shows off long braids and elaborate tattoos. She...
Sportsbluegoldnews.com

WVU Olympic Roundup: Mountaineer Medalists

Former Mountaineer women’s soccer players Ashley Lawrence and Kadeisha Buchanan, who each won a bronze medal for their native Canada in the 2016 Rio Olympics, went even further this summer in Tokyo, earning a gold medal in this year’s Olympic competition. The pair, who helped lead WVU to the NCAA...

Comments / 0

Community Policy