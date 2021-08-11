Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Cornerback D.J. Graham estimates 90% of Sooners are vaccinated

By jayattal
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vrejp_0bOYjuC700

The Sooners expect to contend for a national title behind the arm of Spencer Rattler. But could a decision they make off the field ultimately make the biggest impact?

During Tuesday’s media session, cornerback D.J. Graham estimated 90% of the Sooners are already vaccinated against COVID-19, as reported by Jesse Crittenden of the Norman Transcript.

While no official report disclosing OU’s data is available, an actual rate anywhere close to 90% could prove instrumental in keeping the program’s best players on the field when it matters most.

If the Sooners want to punch their fifth ticket to the CFP, they must treat the vaccine effort as an arms race against the Southeastern Conference. As Alabama, LSU and Georgia are also reporting high vaccination rates.

COVID-19 forced several teams to postpone or cancel games in the 2020 season. With a return to a full schedule in 2021, there’s less wiggle room in the schedule for games to be made up. While games could be canceled and not affect their record last season, teams that cannot field a full team this season because of COVID thresholds will be forced to forfeit.

There are various reasons a player might not get a vaccine. He has the right to determine his own course of medical treatment. A player might have a chronic illness that would make accepting the vaccine a contraindication.

Unfortunately, how teams handle COVID-19 in the 2021 season will be a prominent storyline. And that storyline could affect the Sooners’ ability to contend for the national championship in 2021.

It’s like my high school coach (and probably yours) used to say, the best ability is availability.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
59K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sooners#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#American Football#The Norman Transcript#Cfp#Lsu#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
College SportsNew York Post

Nick Saban has perfect response to Deion Sanders’ media drama

Nick Saban has won seven national championships – one with LSU and six with Alabama – and is perhaps the most well-known name in college football. But if you are addressing him, you can call him whatever you’d like. “Look, I respond to just about anything, and I’ve been called...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

How Nick Saban Spent His First Big Bonus Check is Inspirational

Nick Saban’s contract makes him the unofficial governor of Alabama. Saban, who is in the midst of leading potentially the greatest sports dynasty of all time, is put on a pedestal for his football acumen, but there is an incredible human being behind the stern-faced Crimson Tide leader. Before Alabama,...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s Biggest Threat This Season

As the reigning national champions, Alabama have a big target on their back this year. While the Crimson Tide are widely expected to dominate all opposition this year, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum believes there’s one team that can challenge them for national title supremacy. Appearing on ESPN’s First Take, Finebaum suggested...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Bill Haisten: Paul Finebaum’s ‘audience of millions’ elevates national interest in Sooners

There is no more SEC-centric programming than Paul Finebaum’s ESPN Radio show. You’ll get a kick out of this: Because OU and Texas now are an everyday conversation staple for Finebaum’s callers and guests, the Sports Animal Tulsa radio station (97.1 FM) has made arrangements to carry a same-day rebroadcast of the Finebaum program. Starting on Monday, the four-hour show airs on weekdays at 6 p.m.
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
Buford, GAgwinnettprepsports.com

Buford star Jake Pope commits to Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban

One of the state’s most coveted football recruits made his college decision Monday night in front of family and friends at Buford High School. Buford senior Jake Pope committed to Alabama and head coach Nick Saban during a gathering in the Wolves’ team meeting room that was brodcast live by Fox 5 Atlanta. He chose the Crimson Tide over his other finalists Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Ohio State.
Ohio Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban shares update on Ohio State transfer WR Jameson Williams

After his team finished an evening practice in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed the media and spoke on a number of topics surrounding the Crimson Tide as they prepare for the 2021 season. Charlie Potter of BamaOnline247 tweeted Saban’s comments on Ohio State junior transfer wide...
FootballScarlet Nation

Sooners Land a Lemon

With offers from coast to coast that included Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, and Texas amongst many others, the battle for Rivals100 wide receiver Makai Lemon was intense. So for him to ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy