NWSL's Spirit Suspend Richie Burke After Allegations of Mistreatment, Emotional Abuse

By Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

The Washington Spirit suspended head coach Richie Burke for verbal and emotional abuse one day after the team announced he stepped down due to "health concerns."

The NWSL's Washington Spirit suspended coach Richie Burke on Wednesday following allegations of verbal and emotional abuse.

Wednesday's announcement comes just one day after the team announced Burke was resigning due to "health concerns." Burke's resignation was followed by an article from the Washington Post , which detailed Burke's inappropriate conduct as the Spirit's head coach.

Four players have left the Spirit over the last two years due to their treatment from Burke, per the Post . He reportedly "made racially insensitive jokes," toward Black players, and Burke was described by former players as being "unbelievably volatile." He is accused of referring to players as “dog s---” and “a waste of space,” in addition to the racist comments.

“I was 100% in a situation where I was being emotionally abused by Richie,” former Spirit player Kaiya McCullough told the Post . “He created this environment where I knew I wasn’t playing as well, because I was so, so scared to mess up and be yelled at. It crippled my performance, and it made me super anxious.”

The Spirit issued a statement following their dismissal of Burke on Wednesday.

“On the heels of our announcement yesterday that Coach Burke was resigning, a Washington Post reporter contacted the Spirit with allegations of mistreatment—verbal and emotional abuse leveled at players—by Coach Burke," team owner Steve Baldwin said. "We take these allegations very seriously and are undertaking an immediate investigation."

"Burke has been suspended pending the investigation and is prohibited from contacting players and staff and our facilities. We, as a team, will not tolerate any situation for our players and staff that is less than professional. Our athletes, and all of those who support them, deserve the absolute best.”

The NWSL said Wednesday it will investigate the allegations against Burke.

Nick Hornby: How the Super League Exacerbated Soccer's Fan-Owner Dynamic
What Messi Joining PSG Means for the Club and Barça in the Grand Scheme
Lionel Messi, in Tears, Bids Farewell to Barcelona: 'Now a New Story Will Begin'

The United States women’s national team got back on track at the Summer Olympics, taking down New Zealand, 6-1, in the group stage. While Megan Rapinoe didn’t score on of the six goals, she provided a key assist to Lindsey Horan before the break. The Americans will look to finish the group stage with a win against Australia on Tuesday.
FanBuzz

Megan Rapinoe Has a Twin Sister Who Also Played Soccer

There’s only one Megan Rapinoe. You know her. You’ve heard her name. She’s made the news plenty in the last few years. From trash-talking the president to backing it up with a World Cup, Rapinoe is redefining the badass American athlete. With pink hair and a bright smile, there’s no way you could mistake Rapinoe for any other face.
Sue Bird Kisses Fiancée Megan Rapinoe to Celebrate Olympic Gold

Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal. Ran to her fiancée, USWNT star Megan Rapinoe, in the stands to celebrate. The pair shared celebratory hugs and kisses, and suddenly we needed tissues. Rapinoe, who won a bronze medal just a...
Carli Lloyd was lone USWNT player not to kneel before bronze medal game

The US women’s national soccer team has continued its pattern of social justice displays during the Olympics despite the international competition’s rules against the practice. The team has stood for the playing of the national anthem before matches, but has later taken knees over racism. Prior to the US’ bronze...
The Truth About Megan Rapinoe And Hope Solo

US Women's Soccer player Megan Rapinoe and her former teammate Hope Solo have made headlines once again. Speaking on the podcast "All Of US," Solo explained her views on Rapinoe's political stances, specifically kneeling during the National Anthem, following the example of Colin Kaepernick in 2016. "I think the kneeling thing can be very divisive. I've seen Megan Rapinoe almost bully players into kneeling because she really wants to stand up for something in her particular way," Solo said (via Daily Mail). However, she did add: "But it's our right as Americans to do it whatever way we're comfortable with and I think that's really hard being on the main stage right now with so many political issues for athletes."
Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns 2021: Time, TV schedule and how to watch NWSL online

Portland Thorns FC, Washington Spirit, Portland, National Women's Soccer League, Andi Sullivan, NJ/NY Gotham FC, Saori Takarada, Washington, D.C., Katja Koroleva. The Washington Spirit are looking to rebound from a tough loss last weekend, but it won’t be easy as they host the high-flying Portland Thorns tonight at Segra Field. The Thorns have conceded just one goal in their last five games, making light of their numerous Olympic absentees, and have opened up a five-point lead atop the NWSL standings. Washington will also be looking to improve their record in Leesburg, where they’ve one just once in four games all-time, including narrow losses in both matches there in 2021.
Richie Burke steps down as Washington Spirit head coach

Washington Spirit head coach Richie Burke will step down after ongoing health concerns, the club announced on Tuesday. The club informed media that Burke approached administration with his physical condition on Monday, with both parties mutually agreeing to part ways. Once safe, he will return and be re-assigned to the team’s front office.
NWSL's Spirit investigating ex-coach Burke after Post report

WASHINGTON --  The National Womens Soccer Leagues Washington Spirit said Wednesday it has suspended former coach Richie Burke and will investigate accusations of his verbal and emotional abuse toward players. The team said it was contacted by The Washington Post about an article posted online Wednesday. We take these...
Richie Burke Re-assigned to Spirit Front Office

Leesburg, VA (08/10/2021) – The Washington Spirit announced today that Richie Burke has stepped down as the Head Coach of the Washington Spirit and has been re-assigned to the Spirit front office. “Yesterday Richie advised me of some health concerns and we mutually agreed that it was in the best...
‘He made me hate soccer:’ Players say they left NWSL’s Spirit over coach’s verbal abuse

It wasn’t very long into her rookie season with the Washington Spirit before Kaiya McCullough became terrified to make a mistake. Throughout training and scrimmages last year, McCullough said, the team’s now-former coach, Richie Burke, screamed at her, and he didn’t stop. Anything could set him off, she said, prompting him to unleash a torrent of threats, criticism and personal insults on McCullough and her teammates.
Former Spirit Coach Richie Burke Accused of Verbal Abuse by Multiple Players

Multiple players have accused former Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke of verbal and emotional abuse, according to a report by Molly Hensley-Clancy of the Washington Post. The National Women's Soccer League club announced Tuesday that Burke was stepping down as head coach amid "health concerns" and was being re-assigned to the front office. He was reportedly fired by the organization Wednesday, according to Meg Linehan of The Athletic, after the Washington Post story was released.

