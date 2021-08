Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Earlier this year, as the world was continuing to battle the pandemic, a unique thing started to happen. The famous cryptocurrency Bitcoin began to rise in value. And demand was primarily driven by hype. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and other ventures, was largely responsible for pumping the price of Bitcoin. His company had invested over a billion dollars into the cryptocurrency. Something did not seem right, so I decided to investigate further and found out that the world of cryptocurrency today can be a dirty place, where false demand is fueled by overinflating expectations.