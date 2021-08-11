Cancel
Indian Government Informs Its Court That Twitter Has “Prima Facie” Appointed Officials

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI — The Indian government on Aug. 10 informed the Delhi High Court that Twitter has, prima facie, appointed Chief Compliance Officer, Resident Grievance Officer, and Nodal Contact Person. The appointments comply with recently amended Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 of the country. Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for Centre, informed Justice Rekha Palli regarding […]

