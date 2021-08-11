Cancel
Public Health

Vaccine Passport Survey Finds Americans Support Required Proof Of Protection Against COVID-19

By Cortney Drakeford
IBTimes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new survey shows growing support in the U.S. for vaccine passports amid rising positive COVID-19 cases due to the more transmissible Delta variant. Travel website Upgraded Points conducted a survey in early June that found 81.8% of U.S. respondents welcomed vaccine passports. Meanwhile, 54.9% of those surveyed agreed hotels, airlines, and other travel services should require customers to prove they are vaccinated against the virus.

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

Alex Miller
