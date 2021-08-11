Vaccine Passport Survey Finds Americans Support Required Proof Of Protection Against COVID-19
A new survey shows growing support in the U.S. for vaccine passports amid rising positive COVID-19 cases due to the more transmissible Delta variant. Travel website Upgraded Points conducted a survey in early June that found 81.8% of U.S. respondents welcomed vaccine passports. Meanwhile, 54.9% of those surveyed agreed hotels, airlines, and other travel services should require customers to prove they are vaccinated against the virus.www.ibtimes.com
