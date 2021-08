Minecraft and The Legend of Zelda happen to be two of the most beloved gaming properties of all time. Naturally, it only seemed like a matter of time until someone tried to merge these two franchises in a major way. And while crossovers like this have surely happened in a major way in the past, one user on Reddit has recently tried to take the relationship between Minecraft, and specifically, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to a whole new level.