23% Think This Grocery Store Has The Best Customer Service

Customer service is every bit as important as selection and affordability at a grocery store, perhaps even more so. Think about it: You're spending your hard-earned money on the most essential things for you and your family. If you can't find something, if an item is damaged, if you spot a price discrepancy — basically, if there's a hitch in your regular shopping routine, it's vital it gets fixed. And it sure would be nice if it was fixed by a friendly and efficient employee, wouldn't it?