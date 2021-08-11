There’s No Better Way to Tailgate Than With This 3-Piece NFL Chairs and Table Set

2K hasn't really had a consistent showing with their WWE videogames since debuting with WWE 2K14 in 2013. There have definitely been solid offerings and some fun storyline features, but they haven't really made a series that fans deem necessary to buy a new version of every year. And then came WWE 2K20, which was an unmitigated disaster. The game featured horrible physics, character models that didn't appear to be of this decade, and the glitches… oh my, the glitches. The game was so bad that 2K and WWE canceled the planned WWE 2K21 and instead decided to take some time and work out the kinks for WWE 2K22. So, did it work?