Like any average person, Ronald McDonald isn't immune to mistakes, though unlike most of us, Ronald's mistakes could cost the company a couple handfuls of bills. In the past, the fast-food company failed at a diner concept (via AP News), tried selling McPizzas (via Wide Open Eats), and in this case, promoted a sophisticated "Yuppie-fied" burger known as the Arch Deluxe. Billed as McDonald's most expensive mistake, costing a humble 100 million Benjamins, the Arch Deluxe was a burger no one wanted to eat. The sandwich floundered around for only two years or so after its development and faded off into history, only to reappear here and there before the McDonald's executives gave up the ghost.