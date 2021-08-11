Nearly All Primary Touch-Sensitive Neurons Respond To Most Information Available: Study

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.