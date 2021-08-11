Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Nearly All Primary Touch-Sensitive Neurons Respond To Most Information Available: Study

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — A new study has found that the touch-sensitive neurons respond to touch in a varying and jumbled manner instead of a neat response to each touch. The research was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. In the study, the team developed a new technique to stimulate rats’ whiskers in three dimensions while simultaneously recording first-stage touch-sensitive neurons in […]

www.thefloridastar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neurons#Whiskers#Rats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Related
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study finds genetic risk of COVID-19

An analysis of the DNA of thousands of people who have been infected with the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and shown a positive test for the disease it causes, COVID-19, shows that they have several DNA characteristics in common. The study, based on samples from the UK Biobank, is detailed in the International Journal of Data Mining and Bioinformatics and could offer up a way to genetically profile individuals for susceptibility to the disease.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Touch-Sensitive Neurons Are Less Picky Than Expected

Researchers used to believe that individual primary touch-sensitive neatly responded to specific types of touch. Now a Northwestern University study finds that touch-sensitive neurons communicate touch in a much messier and jumbled manner. In the study, the team developed a new technique to stimulate rats’ whiskers in three dimensions while...
WildlifePhys.org

Study of structural variants in cacao genomes yields clues about plant diversity

Molecular geneticists have known for about a decade that genomic structural variants can play important roles in the adaptation and speciation of both plants and animals, but their overall influence on the fitness of plant populations is poorly understood. That's partly because accurate population-level identification of structural variants requires analysis of multiple high-quality genome assemblies, which are not widely available.
EducationFlorida Star

During Covid-19 Pandemic, Students Taking Courses Online Got A Lot More Sleep: Study

WASHINGTON — A new study has indicated that different teaching strategies imposed by schools during the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in dramatic differences in when and how much students slept. The findings of the study titled “Changing school start times: impact on sleep in primary and secondary school students” are published in the journal “SLEEP.” Notably, students receiving online instruction without live […]
Sciencepharmacytimes.com

Study: HIV Vaccines in Early Human Trials Undermined by Off-Target Antibodies

Analyzing how off-target antibodies may be undermining HIV vaccine prototypes allows for design improvements. A new study by Scripps Research suggests that some of the HIV vaccines in early human trials generate antibodies that actively delay protection by degrading the vaccine’s payload. According to the study’s lead author Andrew Ward,...
HealthFlorida Star

Thumbs Up: Inflatable Robotic Hand Offers Hope For Amputees

A new inflatable “smart” hand has been developed that’s available for a fraction of the cost and with better results than the motorized bionic prosthetics that currently dominate the market. More than 5 million people worldwide who have undergone upper-limb amputation have long had to contend with bulky, mannequin-like artificial appendages. Highly articulated bionic limbs — neuroprosthetics — that sense […]
GardeningFlorida Star

For Trees, Carbs Are Key To Surviving Insect Defoliation: Study

WASHINGTON — Did some oak trees survive a severe outbreak of invasive moths in your region as well? Oak trees in southern New England are experiencing the same! Researchers from various universities came together and revealed why! A new study from Harvard, UMass Amherst, Boston University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has revealed that a tree’s carbohydrate reserves are crucial […]
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

Berkeley Lab participates to develop COVID-19 antibody therapy

Scientists at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory participated in developing a COVID-19 antibody therapy that could possibly neutralize all known SARS-CoV-2 strains. Jay Nix, beamline director of the Molecular Biology Consortium at Berkeley Lab, said in an email that researchers conducted a study looking into how antibodies can resist viral escape, among other things.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

A Single Drug Could Treat All Coronaviruses

There are all kinds of new announcements made on a daily basis about potential treatments and viable vaccines for the novel coronavirus. Earlier today, we revealed that there’s a possibility that the covid vaccine could be taken as a pill. Check out the latest reports about all this revealed by BBC.
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This plant extract may help treat COVID-19

In a new study from Denmark, Germany and Hong Kong, researchers found that extracts from the artemisia annua plant may fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. They found three extracts of the artemisia annua plant could combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human lung tissue. While the main focus of the pandemic...
Public Healthstudyfinds.org

Mouthwash tests for COVID just as accurate as nasal swabs

WASHINGTON — Anyone who has undergone a SARS-CoV-2 nasopharyngeal swab test knows that they aren’t exactly a pleasant experience. Despite this “brain-tickling” test being quite uncomfortable, scientists still consider it the gold standard of COVID tests. That may soon change, however. New research indicates that a gargle lavage (mouthwash) test is just as accurate as a swab assessment and a much simpler process to boot.
Astronomysingularityhub.com

New Study Suggests Moon Lacked a Magnetic Field for Nearly All Its History

Surrounding Earth is a powerful magnetic field created by swirling liquid iron in the planet’s core. Earth’s magnetic field may be nearly as old as the Earth itself—and stands in stark contrast to the Moon, which completely lacks a magnetic field today. But did the Moon’s core generate a magnetic...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.

Comments / 0

Community Policy