See the full list of 2021 MTV VMA nominations

Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion lead the nominations for the 2021 MTV VMAs.

MTV announced the full list of nominees for this year's Video Music Awards on Wednesday, with the awards show set to take place Sunday, Sept. 12, from Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Bieber tops the list with the most nominations, earning seven in total. In addition to a nod for artist of the year, the Canadian singer's song "Peaches," featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, is nominated for best collaboration, best pop and best editing. DJ Khaled's song "POPSTAR," featuring Drake, helped snag Bieber, who stars in the music video, two additional nods, for video of the year and best direction. Beiber's song "Holy," featuring Chance the Rapper, was also nominated for best cinematography.

Megan Thee Stallion earned six nominations, including one for artist of the year and four for "WAP," her mega-hit with Cardi B, in the video of the year, song of the year, best collaboration and best hip-hop categories. Her collab with Lil Baby, the remix for his song "On Me," also snagged a mention for best hip-hop.

Following closely behind were Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo with five nominations each.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists in various categories -- including video of the year, artist of the year and more -- at vma.mtv.com now through Friday, Sept. 3. Voting for best new artist remains active until during the awards show.

Nominations for social categories, including best group and song of summer, will be announced at a later date.

Check out the full list of nominations for the 2021 MTV VMAs here:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP"

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – "POPSTAR" (Starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More"

Ed Sheeran – "Bad Habits"

Lil Nas X – "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"

The Weeknd – "Save Your Tears"

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – "Mood"

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – "Leave The Door Open"

BTS – "Dynamite"

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP"

Dua Lipa – "Levitating"

Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license"

BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Facebook

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

September 2020: Wallows – "Are You Bored Yet?"

October 2020: Ashnikko – "Daisy"

November 2020: SAINt JHN – "Gorgeous"

December 2020: 24kGoldn – "Coco"

January 2021: JC Stewart – "Break My Heart"

February 2021: Latto – "Sex Lies"

March 2021: Madison Beer – "Selfish"

April 2021: The Kid LAROI – "WITHOUT YOU"

May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license"

June 2021: girl in red "Serotonin"

July 2021: Fousheé – "my slime"

August 2021: jxdn – "Think About Me"

BEST COLLABORATION

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – "Mood"

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP"

Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More"

Drake ft. Lil Durk – "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches"

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – "Prisoner"

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – "positions"

Billie Eilish – "Therefore I Am"

BTS – "Butter"

Harry Styles – "Treat People With Kindness"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches"

Olivia Rodrigo – "good 4 u"

Shawn Mendes – "Wonder"

Taylor Swift – "willow"

BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP"

Drake ft. Lil Durk – "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "On Me (remix)"

Moneybagg Yo – "Said Sum"

Polo G – "RAPSTAR"

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – "FRANCHISE"

BEST ROCK

Evanescence – "Use My Voice"

Foo Fighters – "Shame Shame"

John Mayer – "Last Train Home"

The Killers – "My Own Soul's Warning"

Kings Of Leon – "The Bandit"

Lenny Kravitz – "Raise Vibration"

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Bleachers – "Stop Making This Hurt"

Glass Animals – "Heat Waves"

Imagine Dragons – "Follow You"

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – "my ex’s best friend"

twenty one pilots – "Shy Away"

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l"

BEST LATIN

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – "Dákiti"

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – "Lo Vas A Olvidar"

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – "GIRL LIKE ME"

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – "UN DIA (ONE DAY)"

Karol G – "Bichota"

Maluma – "Hawái"

BEST R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – "BROWN SKIN GIRL"

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – "Leave The Door Open"

Chris Brown and Young Thug – "Go Crazy"

Giveon – "HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY"

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – "Come Through"

SZA – "Good Days"

BEST K-POP

(G)I-DLE – "DUMDi DUMDi"

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – "Ice Cream"

BTS – "Butter" – BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X – "Gambler"

SEVENTEEN – "Ready to love"

TWICE – "Alcohol-Free"

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Billie Eilish – "Your Power"

Demi Lovato – "Dancing With The Devil"

H.E.R. – "Fight For You"

Kane Brown – "Worldwide Beautiful"

Lil Nas X – "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"

Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – "Entrepreneur"

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – "Your Power"

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – "POPSTAR" (Starring Justin Bieber)

Lil Nas X – "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"

Taylor Swift – "willow"

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A – "Franchise"

Tyler, The Creator – "LUMBERJACK"

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – "BROWN SKIN GIRL"

Billie Eilish – "Therefore I Am"

Foo Fighters – "Shame Shame"

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – "Holy"

Lady Gaga – "911"

Lorde – "Solar Power"

BEST ART DIRECTION

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – "ALREADY"

Ed Sheeran – "Bad Habits"

Lady Gaga – "911"

Lil Nas X – "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – "Best Friend"

Taylor Swift – "willow"

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Bella Poarch – "Build A Bitch"

Coldplay – "Higher Power"

Doja Cat & The Weeknd – "You Right"

Glass Animals – "Tangerine"

Lil Nas X – "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"

P!NK – "All I Know So Far"

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Ariana Grande – "34+35"

BTS – "Butter"

Ed Sheeran – "Bad Habits"

Foo Fighters – "Shame Shame"

Harry Styles – "Treat People With Kindness"

Marshmello & Halsey – "Be Kind"

BEST EDITING

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – "Leave The Door Open"

BTS – "Butter"

Drake – "What's Next"

Harry Styles – "Treat People With Kindness"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches"

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – "Prisoner"

The 2021 MTV VMAs will take place Sunday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET and air live from Brooklyn's Barclays Center.