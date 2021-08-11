Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

MTV VMAs 2021 Nominations: Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo & More

By Sara Delgad o
Posted by 
Teen Vogue
Teen Vogue
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ahead of the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony on September 12, MTV has unveiled the full list of VMAs 2021 nominations. Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion lead this year’s nominations, racking up seven and six nods respectively. BTS, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X, and Olivia Rodrigo, a first-time nominee, follow closely with five nominations each. Among first-time nominees like Olivia are also The Kid LAROI, 24kGoldn, and Seventeen.

www.teenvogue.com

Comments / 0

Teen Vogue

Teen Vogue

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The young person's guide to conquering (and saving) the world. ✨

 https://www.teenvogue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Shakira
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Daniel Caesar
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Bruno Mars
Person
Shawn Mendes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Mtv#The Kid Laroi#Wap#Montero#Coco#Latto#Young Thug M I A#Un#Wizkid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

MTV VMAs 2021: See who's nominated

Nominees for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards were revealed Wednesday. Justin Bieber leads this year's list of nominees with seven, followed by Megan Thee Stallion with six nods. Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo, a first time nominee, each earned five nominations.
Musichypebeast.com

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Freestyle Video

Megan Thee Stallion has shared yet another freestyle, this time rapping over a familiar beat from a couple of years ago. The rapper took to Twitter to announce, “Was re-inspired by this beat so here’s another freestyle to it.” The song sparked a number of debates between fans online trying to decide if her original freestyle on the beat reigned supreme over the latest release. When a fan mentioned this, Megan took to Twitter to respond, “Idk why IG kept deleting this but I just told Ju to send it to me so I could do a new freestyle.”
EntertainmentHypebae

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Teach the Basics of Bitcoin

Megan Thee Stallion‘s plans of a Hot Girl Summer have converted to a Smart Girl Summer. In partnership with Cash App, the rapper has filmed two educational videos teaching her hotties about the world of cryptocurrency and finance. “It’s the new digital currency that’s been getting a lot of hype....
Music985theriver.com

Foo Fighters, Lenny Kravitz & more nominated for 2021 MTV VMAs

Foo Fighters and Lenny Kravitz are among the nominees for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Dave Grohl and company received nominations in three categories, Best Rock, Best Choreography and Best Cinematography, all for “Shame Shame.”. Also competing for Best Rock are Lenny Kravitz‘s “Raise Vibration,” John Mayer‘s “Last Train...
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 Nominations: Megan Thee Stallion & Justin Bieber Lead / Beyonce, Cardi B, Silk Sonic, & Lil Nas X Named [Full List]

It’s that time of year again. The MTV Video Music Awards 2021 will be heating up screens on September 12 live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Hailed as one of the most important days on the Pop music calendar, all eyes are on who is up for coveted honors at the show’s 37th instalment. Especially with MTV soldiering on with gender-neutral categories.
Musickpopstarz.com

BTS, BLACKPINK, and TWICE Among Nominees of MTV VMAs 2021

K-Pop continues its crossover success in the Western world as MTV nominates multiple Korean acts at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), namely BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, and more!. BTS Receives VMA Nominations for 'Dynamite' and 'Butter'. The gargantuan BTS phenomenon manifests itself in early awards season as the male...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Young Thug Among Latest iHeartRadio ‘Titanium Award’ Recipients

Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Young Thug, 24kGoldn, Iann Dior and Chris Brown are the latest artists to receive iHeartRadio’s “Titanium Award” for reaching one billion total audience spins in 2021. Grande reached the milestone with her song “Positions,” with Brown and Young Thug following with “Go Crazy,” Lipa with “Levitating” and 24kGoldn and Dior with “Mood.” The Total Audience Spins calculation is based on certified Mediabase airplay and is multiplied by the number of people listening to the radio at the time of those plays. This measures total audience impressions — the broadcast equivalent of the number of streams from a streaming...
Theater & DanceElite Daily

BTS Fans Are So Over MTV Snubbing BTS In These Major VMAs Categories

Due to the success of BTS’ single “Butter,” ARMYs thought the group would be a shoo-in for several of the main categories at the 2021 VMAs, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. However, when MTV announced this year’s nominations on Wednesday, Aug. 11, fans were shocked to see the septet hadn’t been recognized in either category. While they did receive five other nominations, ARMYs argued it wasn’t enough. These tweets about BTS' 2021 MTV VMAs nominations explain why fans believe the group deserved more.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

What Megan Thee Stallion Really Eats In A Day

If you've ever found yourself doing a happy dance after taking a bite of delicious food, you have something in common with rapper and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion. When the star tried her very first Popeyes chicken sandwich, a moment that was captured on livestream, she couldn't help but start dancing on her bed while freestyle rapping about how good the food tasted. Megan Thee Stallion even went as far as to say that if she went vegan, she'd still be eating it.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Olivia Rodrigo Shares the Advice Selena Gomez Gave to Her

Add Selena Gomez to the long list of Olivia Rodrigo supporters. In a new interview with Variety, Olivia opened up about her atypical Disney stardom — being simultaneously cemented into Disney Channel canon with her starring roles in Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and surfing the tsunami wave of success of her non-Disney-affiliated debut album Sour. Olivia’s blooming music career has looked vastly differently from other musicians and fellow Disney alums’ like Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, and Selena Gomez. Even so, Olivia says that she’s been able to learn a lot from her predecessors, especially Selena.
MusicPosted by
The Breakfast Club

Ariana Grande, Young Thug & More Receive Titanium Award For A Billion Spins

The fans have been listening on iHeartRadio and now, some of their favorite artists have reached a new milestone for some of their biggest hits. iHeartMedia is presenting several artists with the Titanium Award to celebrate reaching a threshold of 1 billion total audience spins across iHeartRadio stations of their hit song in 2021. These superstars and their respective songs include Ariana Grande with "positions," Chris Brown and Young Thug with "Go Crazy," Dua Lipa with "Levitating" and 24kGoldn and Iann Dior with "Mood."
MusicElite Daily

These 12 Songs About Falling Out Of Love Capture All The Feels

It’s never easy to lose someone you love, especially if you thought that you were going to be with that person forever. Losing someone special can leave you feeling quite sad and confused, and sometimes, the only way to ease the pain of falling out of love is through music. So many artists have written incredible songs about the experience of realizing they’re no longer in love with someone, so if you needs some songs to listen to when you’ve fallen out of love (or suspect you’re in the process of doing so), then I’ve got your perfect playlist.
Celebritiesrock947.com

Machine Gun Kelly, Lorde performing at MTV VMAs

Machine Gun Kelly and Lorde are set to perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The “Bloody Valentine” rocker will play his new single “Papercuts,” while the “Royals” artist will be delivering an “explosive world premiere” off her new album Solar Power. Both MGK and Lorde are nominated for...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Camila Cabello reveals her friendship struggle

Camila Cabello admits to prioritising her career over friendships during her teenage years. Camila Cabello "never had any friends" during her younger years. The 24-year-old singer admits that her jam-packed working schedule has made it tough for her to establish strong friendships over the years. The brunette beauty - who...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily News

Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly among performers for 2021 VMAs

MTV has set the stage for the 2021 VMAs. The annual video music awards show announced its first round of performers Wednesday, including Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly and Olivia Rodrigo. Rodrigo, one of the most nominated artists, will make her VMAs debut, as will Kelly, with the world premiere performance of his new single, “papercuts.” Justin Bieber leads the ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy