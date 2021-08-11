MTV VMAs 2021 Nominations: Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo & More
Ahead of the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony on September 12, MTV has unveiled the full list of VMAs 2021 nominations. Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion lead this year’s nominations, racking up seven and six nods respectively. BTS, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X, and Olivia Rodrigo, a first-time nominee, follow closely with five nominations each. Among first-time nominees like Olivia are also The Kid LAROI, 24kGoldn, and Seventeen.www.teenvogue.com
