Fall 2021 Welcome Message

Mayor Brennan is urging all Merchantville residents to get vaccinated. In a Facebook post on Friday he shared that our vaccination rates are good but they can be better -- much better! The transmission rates for COVID-19 as a result of the delta variant are increasing and cases in our area have doubled in just the past week. Getting vaccinated saves lives and protects the lives of our friends and loved ones. As of August 6, 2021, Merchantville's fully vaccinated residents included 93% of those 65 and over, 74% of those 30 and over and 73% of those 18 and over. Partially vaccinated residents include 97% of those 65 and over, 79% of those 30 and over and 78% of those 18. Both pharmacies in Merchantville, CVS and Rite Aid, are administering vaccines and have availability this and every week. You can also use the NJ's appointment finder here for walk-in and scheduling options. Please get vaccinated and if you need assistance, please contact the Borough of Merchantville at 856-662-2474 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Let's get all age groups in our town fully vaccinated!