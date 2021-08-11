Public Notices: August 11 Edition

Notice is hereby given that the Washington County Board of Adjustment & Appeals will meet Tuesday, August 24 at 5:00 p.m. in the Washington County Board Room (5th Floor) at 14949 62nd Street North, Stillwater, MN 55082 to consider a request for Variance to the Washington County Development Code, Chapter Five, Lower St. Croix River Bluffland & Shoreland Management Regulations Section 4.2, (1) (A) (1) 2.5 acre minimum lot size, (2) 200' minimum lot width at building setback line, and (5) building setback from bluffline in order to construct a single-family residential structure on a lot that is 194 feet wide at the building setback line with a 40-foot setback from the bluffline.