And just like that, concerts may once again be coming to a standstill. As concerns about the spread of COVID-19 continue to grow, some singers are starting to rethink their tour plans. Garth Brooks announced today that he may put his Stadium Tour on pause. Garth Brooks is scheduled to play in Kansas City, Missouri, on August 7th, and Lincoln, Nebraska, on August 14th, but the singer announced that they will be taking three weeks off after those two dates […] The post Garth Brooks Considers Canceling Rest Of Stadium Tour Over Fear Of Rising COVID Numbers first appeared on Whiskey Riff.