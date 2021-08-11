True Nopal Cactus Water Announces National Representation With Green Spoon Sales
Tom Zummo, CEO and Founder, stated, “We are excited to partner with Green Spoon sales to represent True Nopal Cactus Water across the country. True Nopal has experienced tremendous growth in all channels this year with year over year sales up over 1000% in retailers such as Walmart and triple digits in online sales platforms. As a direct result of this, we felt that it was critical timing to onboard the proper sales team that could represent the brand and help us achieve our growth objectives in this fast paced market. With Green Spoon Sales talented and organized sales team onboard, we are confident that they are the right choice to represent our brand.”www.bevnet.com
