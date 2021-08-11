True Nopal Cactus Water Announces National Representation With Green Spoon Sales

Redondo Beach & San Diego, Calif. — Premier Beverage Consortium (also known as PBC Ventures), an independent collaboration between proven innovators in the wine and spirits industry, and Vapor Studio, the noted brand creation and marketing agency, has launched a new digitally-native incubator model that reshapes how ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail, premium craft spirits, and non-alcoholic beverage brands are brought to market. PBC Ventures reduces the amount of time it takes to bring beverage brands to market by two-thirds and dramatically shifts the sales dynamic. Through PBC Ventures’ new model, wholesale accounts can choose to pull particular brands onto shelves based on consumer interest, versus the outdated method of account teams pushing them onto retailers based on the unproven promise of customer interest. PBC Ventures’ first introduction,Doc Wylder’s Infused Lemonade, which went from ideation to retail distribution in under six months, proves the market is ready for this innovation.