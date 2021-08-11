Cancel
True Nopal Cactus Water Announces National Representation With Green Spoon Sales

By Press Release
 7 days ago

Tom Zummo, CEO and Founder, stated, “We are excited to partner with Green Spoon sales to represent True Nopal Cactus Water across the country. True Nopal has experienced tremendous growth in all channels this year with year over year sales up over 1000% in retailers such as Walmart and triple digits in online sales platforms. As a direct result of this, we felt that it was critical timing to onboard the proper sales team that could represent the brand and help us achieve our growth objectives in this fast paced market. With Green Spoon Sales talented and organized sales team onboard, we are confident that they are the right choice to represent our brand.”

Walmart Employees Know When Customers Steal From Self Check-Out

A video on TikTok is going viral after a Walmart employee reveals that those that work there know when customers try to steal from the self check-out. counters. TikTok user @thewalmartguy69 posted a video of what a Walmart employee sees on their end when customers use the self check-out. You can see on his handheld device how many scans were done at each kiosk.

