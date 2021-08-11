Interfor announces $30M expansion on heels of its Summerville sawmill purchase

SUMMMERVILLE — Canadian lumber firm Interfor Corp. plans to invest $30 million to expand its Summerville sawmill, just months after acquiring the business from WestRock Co. The expansion, designed to boost production capacity, is scheduled for completion by the end of next year and will "help position the Summerville mill for the future and ensure it remains competitive throughout all market conditions for many years to come," Bruce Luxmoore, Interfor's senior vice president of Southern operations, said in a written statement.