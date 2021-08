The major big-cap indexes are 1% or less off their all-time highs. Yet, on Tuesday, Nasdaq saw 340 stocks make new 52-week lows. There were 62 new highs. Now, a number of 340 new lows is closing in on the peak reading of 360-plus from February and March, when the Nasdaq composite was significantly lower. It is difficult to spin this as a positive, because as you can see it's not just one day that this has happened, it's many. The 10-day moving average is now the highest it has been since March 2020.