Summer Succession Planting of Veggies in the Northeast

Many home gardeners find themselves planting their entire vegetable garden at one time, usually in late May or early June. But unless your family wants truckloads of zucchini and tons of tomatoes all at once, you might want to add some diversity to those mid-to-late summer yields. In the Northeast, there are many options to consider when it comes to succession planting in summer. While a few vegetables are strictly spring crops (onions and peas, for example), there are many crops that fill that high-summer gap between spring and fall crops when we otherwise would be picking just peppers, tomatoes, and zucchini. If you’re looking to amp up your harvests during the long, high summer days of July and August, here are some of the best crops for succession planting in the Northeast.