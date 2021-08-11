Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Summer Succession Planting of Veggies in the Northeast

By Matt Mattus
finegardening.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany home gardeners find themselves planting their entire vegetable garden at one time, usually in late May or early June. But unless your family wants truckloads of zucchini and tons of tomatoes all at once, you might want to add some diversity to those mid-to-late summer yields. In the Northeast, there are many options to consider when it comes to succession planting in summer. While a few vegetables are strictly spring crops (onions and peas, for example), there are many crops that fill that high-summer gap between spring and fall crops when we otherwise would be picking just peppers, tomatoes, and zucchini. If you’re looking to amp up your harvests during the long, high summer days of July and August, here are some of the best crops for succession planting in the Northeast.

www.finegardening.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Vegetable Garden#Summer Heat#Summer Days#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Gardeningcountryliving.com

Why plant leaves turn yellow

One of the biggest problems for plant parents is plant leaves turning yellow. Have you done a frantic Google search to find a solution? Put simply, yellow leaves on plants is a signal that your plant needs extra help. "The condition is known as chlorosis, and it occurs when something...
GardeningSt. Augustine Record

Upgrade your outdoor oasis with these cool plants for hot gardens

As the summer wears on, heat can take its toll, and not just on humans. Heat can be an issue when it comes to garden plants, too. Hotter warms and cooler colds, times of drought and sudden flooding all seem to be the norm these days as everyone is beginning to sit up and take notice of the challenges of climate change.
GardeningPosted by
PennLive.com

This little bulb is one of the most fragrant plants of all: George’s Plant Pick of the Week

Here’s PennLive garden writer George Weigel’s Plant Pick of the Week for this week:. * What it is: Tuberose is a frost-tender small bulb (technically a rhizome) that blooms for a few weeks in August and September with some of the most fragrant flowers of any plant. Flowers are white (with a pink version) and trumpet-shaped while the foliage is green and grass-like.
Gardeningcapitalpress.com

Invasive tree of heaven more like a tree of hell for some

In the late 1700s, the tree of heaven plant was introduced to the U.S. by horticulturists who sought it out as a unique ornamental tree. While the tree may be handsome and provide shade in the summer heat, it is also highly invasive in urban, agricultural and forested regions and can create environmental impacts by blocking out other plants, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture Plant Pest Risk Assessment.
Gardeningourcommunitynow.com

Garden Goals: Plant and Propagate Hydrangeas for Generations of Summer Color

Did you know that one of your favorite flowers is incredibly easy to care for and share?. Bright pink and blue hydrangeas are some of the most popular blossoms of summer. Lucky for us, they're also incredibly quick to root and propagate. That's right, once you buy a single hydrangea plant, you'll have years of beautiful blooms if you nurture it.
GardeningPosted by
PennLive.com

This perennial flower blooms lavender nearly all season: George’s Plant Pick of the Week

Here’s PennLive garden writer George Weigel’s Plant Pick of the Week for this week:. * Common name: Hardy geranium (cranesbill) ‘Azure Rush’. * What it is: This new variety of hardy geranium (cranesbill) is an offshoot of the popular geranium ‘Rozanne,’ selected for its very long bloom time as well as a habit that’s more compact than ‘Rozanne.’ Flowers are a bluish-lavender and start in late spring, then keep coming until frost.
Agriculturethetrumantribune.com

Heatwave Makes Veggies Misbehave

This story was contributed by the University of Minnesota Extension. Minnesota is moving through another heatwave and Extension educators across Minnesota are fielding questions about poorly yielding vegetable gardens. • Flower abortion may be occurring when flowers form, but then die and fall off the plant before becoming fruit. When...
GardeningUniversity of Florida

A cool flowering plant for hot summers

The “summer snapdragon”, better known as Angelonia, is a great summer flower that grows from one to three feet tall and produces almost one-inch wide white, blue and white, and pink flowers arranged on narrow, eight-inch spikes. While true snapdragons grow best in our cooler winter weather, Angelonia is the real deal – a warm-weather, drought-tolerant plant that does well in the landscape, in containers, and as a cut flower. Angelonia are especially nice when used on the edge of a border. Available in many garden centers, Angelonia is a good bedding plant to use at this time of year.
Environmentcountryliving.com

Meet the world's most sustainable plant pot

The world's most sustainable plant pot is now more environmentally friendly than ever before. Martin Keane and Andrew Flynn are the co-owners of POTR Pots and are design engineers by trade. Often called 'The Flowerpot Men' by friends and family, the duo went back to the drawing board to improve their existing design and make the manufacturing process even more efficient, whilst ensuring the absolute minimum of single use packaging.
Gardeningdispatchnews.com

Get Growing: Planting coneflowers with staying power

With their showy, long-lasting summer blooms that feed bees, birds and butterflies, coneflowers are easy to love, but it can be a short relationship, since it seems difficult to get them to stick around. Years ago, gardeners knew echinacea in its classic muted pink or perhaps white, but busy hybridizers...
Gardeningwaitsburgtimes.com

Flowers in the Veggie Garden

While I'm a sorry excuse for a flower gardener, as anyone who's seen our landscaping would agree, I'm a huge fan of flowers in the vegetable garden. In fact, sometimes the flowers do better than the veggies. One of my favorite annuals is the tried-and-true marigold. There are so many...
Agriculturegreercitizen.com

Fresh veggies not exclusive to spring, summer

Spring and summer may be the seasons most often associated with gardening. But people who love to grow their own vegetables can do so even when the weather outside is frightful. Various vegetables thrive in cool temperatures. Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber,...
Jefferson County, WAPort Townsend Leader

Summer planting for winter harvest | Garden Notes

Our maritime climate is well suited to year-round gardening and year-round harvesting. Whether you have an established kitchen garden or are just getting started, mid-summer is a perfect time to plant a variety of winter and early spring crops. Planting now — not too early, and not too late —...
RecipesReporterHerald.com

Celebrate the season with bright blend of veggies for summer soup

Here’s a great dinner for summer. It’s a bright blend of summer zucchini, green beans and tomatoes. A little goat cheese mixed in at the end gives the soup a creamy texture. It’s a simple, vegetarian dinner that also tastes great the next day, so make extra if you like.
Gardeningmydesiredhome.com

Platycodon a beautiful plant with purple flowers is a delight for the yard and garden in summer and winter

Platycodon a beautiful plant with purple flowers is a delight for the yard and garden in summer and winter. Platycodon is a beautiful plant with blue-purple flowers perfect indoors and out. It is a plant that can decorate a beautiful garden as well as a terrace or balcony with style and elegance. The Platycodon likes sunny places and its flowers, even when cut, keep for a long time.
RecipesOne Green Planet

Weekly Meal Plan: Plant-Based Meals Featuring Seasonal Summer Foods!

It’s the peak of summer and the sun is shining…a lot. We are in the dog days of summer and the days hot! However, these meals are perfect to eat since they’re not only whole food recipes, but they’re seasonal! Summer foods in season right now include carrots, bok choy, zucchini, blueberries, cabbage, cilantro, plums, peaches, and sweet potato. These meals include all of those foods, so enjoy this meal plan!
Gardeningagnetwest.com

Invasive Weeds that Camouflage as Flowers in the Garden

The invasive weeds that can camouflage as flowers in your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. A lot of weeds are commonly mistaken for annuals and perennials—but they can stunt the rest of your seedlings if left unchecked. Weeds can be downright dangerous in a home garden, and the most devastating varieties know how to camouflage themselves among other plants and flowers that you’ve taken the time to grow yourself.
GardeningWHNT-TV

Common diseases found on plants in the summer

This spring, we had plenty of moisture for our gardens, but rain in the spring can yield diseases in the summer. Spotted leaves are a common disease among plants. Spotted leaves are a result of fungal spores living on the surface. This fungus loves the frequently wet leaves and will reproduce quickly by splashing from one leaf to another. Once the leaf is infected, there isn’t much you can do for it. However, you can reduce the spread to new and clean leaves by avoiding wetting the foliage. If you have to water the leaves, water them early in the day, so it will have time to evaporate the moisture during the day and dry come night time. Another option is to spray a preventative fungicide to protect the leaves before spots begin to show. Most fungicides come in an organic or synthetic solution.

Comments / 0

Community Policy