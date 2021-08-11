Cancel
New Hartford, CT

New Hartford building damaged by fire demolished, 'a very hard decision'

By Sandra Diamond Fox
Westport News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HARTFORD — The New Hartford House, a building on Bridge Street built in the 1890s, was demolished Wednesday, a day after a devastating fire. The cause of the fire, during which Burlington firefighter and EMT Colin McFadden, suffered a medical emergency, remains under investigation, officials said. McFadden, a 6-year member of the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department, “became suddenly ill at a fire,” officials said in a statement Wednesday.

