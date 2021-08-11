Holmes County woman in custody after high speed chase
WASHINGTON COUNTY - A Holmes County woman is in custody after she led Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high-speed chase down Highway 79. During the early morning hours of August 11, WCSO began a high-speed pursuit after attempting a traffic stop. The suspect, later identified as Autumn Nichole Crews,30, of Holmes County, was driving at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. Deputies attempted a traffic stop. Crews led deputies down a dead-end road where the pursuit ended.www.washingtoncounty.news
