SRV starts renovation work at Terminal 2 of Helsinki Airport as an alliance project. SRV and Finavia Corporation have signed an implementation-phase agreement to start the renovation project at Terminal 2 of Helsinki Airport. The renovation work will start immediately and is scheduled to be completed in 2023. The total value of the alliance agreement for the renovation project is about EUR 27 million, of which SRV’s share is around EUR 26 million. The project will be recognised in SRV’s order backlog in August. The renovation project will start immediately and it is expected to be completed in 2023.