5 self-care tips if you’re grieving a beloved pet
When a person you love dies, everybody expects that you’ll feel sorrow and grief and may withdraw from social activities for a while. They’ll sympathize and offer support. Unfortunately, when it comes to grieving the death of an animal companion, not everyone is so understanding. Some people just can’t relate to the strength of the human-animal bond. To them, the deceased animal was “just a pet” that can easily be replaced. Here are five self-care tips to help you cope with the loss of your beloved pet.www.pawtracks.com
Comments / 0