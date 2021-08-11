Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

5 self-care tips if you’re grieving a beloved pet

pawtracks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a person you love dies, everybody expects that you’ll feel sorrow and grief and may withdraw from social activities for a while. They’ll sympathize and offer support. Unfortunately, when it comes to grieving the death of an animal companion, not everyone is so understanding. Some people just can’t relate to the strength of the human-animal bond. To them, the deceased animal was “just a pet” that can easily be replaced. Here are five self-care tips to help you cope with the loss of your beloved pet.

www.pawtracks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Care#Grieve#Cremation#Chewy Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Petspsychologytoday.com

How to Help Older Adults Grieve After Pet Loss

Losing a pet can be painful for older adults because the pet has been with them for a long time and through many emotional experiences. People should explore different options before rehoming the pet of an older loved one. Mementos, portraits, tributes, and memory boxes can help people honor their...
RelationshipsPosted by
The Dad

11 Ways Dads Can Practice Self Care and Why They Should (Yes, Even You!)

My writer buddy Doug recently tweeted, “Meatballs for breakfast is self-care.”. While that’s undeniable, there are some tried and tested ways you can practice self-care starting right now. And it’s important that you do because, like when we’re on a plane and told by the flight attendant during the safety demo to secure our own oxygen mask before helping others, the same is true of self-care.
Charlotte, NCweeklypostnc.com

Self Care and Wellness

CHARLOTTE – What is self-care exactly? I suppose to each of us it represents something different. According to dictionary.com, self-care is defined as “the practice of taking action to preserve or improve one’s own health.” I like the second definition better, which is “the practice of taking an active role in protecting one’s own well-being and happiness, in particular during periods of stress.”
Petsanimalfair.com

Tips On How Not To Stress Your Pets!

Pets lead a life of luxury. They can sleep all day, don’t have to work, and can get room service no matter where they are. But sometimes these pampered pets can get sick of it all and just want to work a little. Lack of exercise, loneliness, jealousy, and being contained can contribute to a cat or dog feeling a little anxious and stressed out. Ever notice your dog acting a little down in the dumps during vacation? Your pet’s life isn’t all play and no work, and with changes in his environment as well as insufficient releases of energy, his day can be just as stressful as yours.
Lifestyledistrictchronicles.com

If You’re An Libra, Do This Self-Care Routine

You often put others’ feelings before your own, Libra, and so the idea of self care, something that is done by you just for you can feel like an alien concept; you may even feel guilty. But you shouldn’t! Pouring from an empty cup isn’t possible. You need to refill your own energy and wellness before you can help anyone else, and you deserve the love, understanding, and care you so readily give to others. It’s great to create harmony around you, but you need to prioritize harmony within you, too!
Petswuwm.com

5 Summer Pet Care Tips

Summer is a great time to be a pet owner, but it also presents a lot of challenges. Between walks and beach trips, fireworks and extreme heat, summertime is full of hidden dangers. Stacy Oatman, media coordinator for the Wisconsin Humane Society, shares her tips on how to care for pets in these summer months.
Petshealthday.com

When a Pet Dies

Momi Correa's love affair with her Siamese cat, Suzuki, went deeper and lasted longer than any relationship she ever had with a man. Nearly two decades ago, when she was working in Guam as a Polynesian dancer, Correa found the weeks-old kitten in the discarded tire of an old Suzuki. A few years later, when she relocated to Hawaii, there was no question but that she would bring Suzuki with her. The cat had to undergo a four-month quarantine to get his travel papers; Correa drove two hours each day to visit him.
Mental Healthactiveforlife.com

Why self-care isn’t selfish

Self-care seems to be all the rage these days, with magazines, blogs, and celebrities extolling the benefits of massages, week-long cleanses, and yoga retreats. And while these things are all amazing, they obviously aren’t very realistically attainable for most parents. As parents, we are often given contradictory messaging about the...
Petshandymantips.org

Tips to Make Your Pet Safe

All responsible pet parents know the importance of pet safety. Danger lurks around every corner, waiting to harm them precious paws at any moment. Unfortunately, this isn’t a reason to get paranoid. However, learning about big hazards to your dog’s safety is critical so that you can avoid them in the first place.
HealthPosted by
Upworthy

The 3 things you learn after your mother dies.

My mother died from ovarian cancer when I was a young child. I'm in my late 30s now, and I'm still navigating this loss as I move through life. I've lived most of my life without my mother at this point, but I still miss her.
HealthPosted by
TheConversationAU

It's OK if you have a little cry in lockdown. You're grieving

If you are one of the millions of Australians in lockdown, you are not alone in feeling a range of emotions difficult to put into words. Lockdown days are blurry, with time lost within our own four walls. These walls are far more visible than we’ve noticed before. Our obsession with the never-ending news cycle leaves us both informed and overwhelmed. Whether it’s a day filled with anger and sadness or oscillating between feeling grateful and feeling lost, this lockdown feels harder than ever before. And the sadness you may be feeling, but can’t quite put your finger on, could be something...
Petsanimalfair.com

Should You Take A Vacation From Your Pet Tips!

There are many benefits to having animal companions, not the least of which is stress reduction. So given the magical healing powers of pets, is it ever possible that a person needs to kiss Fluffy good-bye and get off on her own for a few days?. In most cases, “a...
Posted by
Wayne Dover

Three pet care you can count on near Sanilac

SANILAC, MI - Your four-legged best friend deserves the best service for them. It is important to find a Veterinarian clinic or pet care when your pet needs surgery, fur baby delivery, vaccination, or just a general check-up. This list from Yelp will help you to find the most suitable pet care near Sanilac.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘It’s a boy.’ I grabbed my husband’s hand and cried.’: Woman in her 30s told ‘You’ll probably never have children naturally,’ adopts son, ‘I love him with all my heart’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Everything happens for a reason. I remember various occasions where I have said this to myself or others years before I confronted infertility. I have always been able to find a way to look on the bright side, and ‘everything happens for a reason’ was a go-to for me. But I don’t think I ever really knew what that meant until recently.
Advocacysixtyandme.com

10 Ways to Help a Friend Who Is a New Widow

Whether it comes unexpectedly or after a long illness, losing a spouse is traumatic at best. At worst it can be debilitating. I know because, at age 35, I became a widow myself. While many people want to help, it can be difficult to know how to approach someone consumed...
Posted by
Ryan Fan

Sometimes, We Grieve By Not Grieving

He labels these types of mourning “guilty mourners.” On forums all over the internet and self-help books all over Barnes & Noble bookshelves, people all over the world grieve not for the lost or the tragedy, but for their guilt. They are “worried that they are heartless freaks. They worry because they believe they are getting over total disaster with too much ease. The world has changed forever, they insist, but they keep forgetting. One woman on a message board wrote about her first response to the Twin Towers burning on September 11, 2001, as the towers were still burning on TV: “Oh, this is really going to fuck up my date tonight.”
YogaEntrepreneur

6 Self-Care Tips for Busy Entrepreneurs

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. There is an often quoted statement about entrepreneurs that I believe is attributed to Manish Sabharwal: "Entrepreneurship is the art of staying alive long enough to get lucky." That has always felt true for me — so much of being an entrepreneur is managing the "down" days and getting cash flow to grow, but not putting yourself out of business in the process. And while there are those insane stories of entrepreneurs who get a huge investment within a year (or go public quickly), it really is a long game for most of us — at least those of us who survive. As we all know, most startups don't make it. In 2019, the failure rate of startups was about 90%. Terrible odds! It takes a lot of grit and determination to make it in that 10% of successful startups, but it also takes more than that.
Manassas, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Calling All Pet Lovers! Fetch! Pet Care of Manassas is Now Hiring!

Pet Care leader Fetch! announced that it is hiring long term Pet Sitters for their Manassas and Woodbridge locations. Their Prince William County territory is growing and several positions are currently available. Employees at Fetch! Pet Care of Manassas spend their days walking, playing and caring for pets on a flexible schedule. With the support of the Fetch! team they have the benefits and security of working for a nationwide franchise, while spending days loving up – and being loved up – with their favorite client pets! All new hires are trained in Fetch! Pet Care policies and procedures using online training modules and on-the-job training.

Comments / 0

Community Policy