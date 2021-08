Fall is right around the corner, which means the start of college football. Now with NCAA's new policy changes granting athletes to make money from their name, image and likeness (NIL), the world of college athletics is forever changed. DR31 is an entertainment management firm that's looking to create new opportunities for star players. The company just announced an investment and operating partnership with North Sixth Group and together the two plan to on helping clients navigate this upcoming sports season. Matt Rizzetta, chairman of North Sixth Group joins us to breakdown how parents and athletes can navigate the new change.