After missing three games with a right knee contusion, Juan Soto returned to the Nationals’ lineup on Tuesday night, and hit a three-run home run in his first at bat of the series opener with the New York Mets in Citi Field. They only finished one-plus inning on Tuesday, so the two clubs resumed the postponed game at 4:00 on Wednesday afternoon, and going into the first of what was supposed to be two games, Washington’s skipper, Davey Martinez, said Soto came out of his return to the lineup feeling fine.