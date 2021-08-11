Cancel
Apparel

OMG, The Internet's Favorite Nap Dress Just Got a Bridgerton Twist

By Samantha Sutton
In Style
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs your wallet nearby? Well, you might want to grab that thing right now, because Hill House Home just released a collaboration that's bound to sell out in nanoseconds. Teaming up with Meena Harris' Phenomenal, Netflix, and Shondaland, the brand responsible for the famous Nap Dress, has just dropped a Bridgerton collaboration.

