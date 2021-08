Gas prices in the Carolinas are still trending more expensive as crude prices fluctuate but remain high amid growing global COVID concerns. “We’re continuing to see very strong gasoline demand during the peak summer driving season,” said Tiffany Wright, Public Affairs Director, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “August can be a busy month at the pump with last minute road trips. We can see that reflected within the latest demand rate, which has been a little higher than the same time period in 2019.”