Jasper County, IN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Newton County in northwestern Indiana Southern Porter County in northwestern Indiana Southern Lake County in northwestern Indiana Jasper County in northwestern Indiana * Until noon CDT. * At 1114 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Crown Point to near Roselawn, moving east at 15 mph. Some of the strongest winds may be apart from the rain. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Merrillville, Valparaiso, Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Rensselaer, DeMotte, Hebron, Morocco, Wheatfield, Lake Village, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Winfield, Roselawn, Kouts, Lake Dalecarlia, Brook, Shelby, Hanging Grove and Collegeville. Including the following interstate Indiana I-65 between mile markers 207 and 249. This includes... Valparaiso University, Lake County Fairgrounds, Porter County Fairgrounds, and US 41 Dragway. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

