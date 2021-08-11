Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butler; Lawrence; Mercer; Venango Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mercer, western Venango, eastern Lawrence and northern Butler Counties through 100 PM EDT At 1215 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Meadville to near Ellwood City. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Castle, Butler, Oil City, Grove City, Franklin, Ellwood City, Homeacre-Lyndora, Sugarcreek, Shanor-Northvue, Meridian, Slippery Rock, and New Wilmington. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 93 and 137. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 41. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH