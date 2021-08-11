Cancel
New York City, NY

NYSED will provide reopening guidance to school districts across New York

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
In a shift that happened as Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he would resign- the state’s Department of Education reversed course- saying they will provide reopening guidance for school districts.

“The New York State Education Department (NYSED) is in the process of developing a summary guidance document to aid schools and districts as they prepare for the 2021-2022 school year,” NYSED said. “This document will be based on Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics. This is necessary in light of the continued absence of health-related school opening direction and assistance from the Governor’s Office and the State Department of Health.”

Previously, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said that the state wouldn’t provide guidance.

It’s unclear at this point how soon the guidance will come out- or how specific it will be. Several schools in the region have already begun working through their own reopening plans.

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

