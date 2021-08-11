Cancel
Wellness center for people with disabilities moves to Lawrenceville

By Michael Machosky
nextpittsburgh.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wellness revolution seems to be making inroads everywhere, but there are some populations who are often left out, including people with disabilities. The nonprofit Open Up, which is moving into a new studio at 3711 Butler St. in Lawrenceville, is reaching out to expand access to yoga, mindfulness and movement programs, and even improv classes. The organization worked with neighbors Desmone Architects to design the space.

