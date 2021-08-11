Geneva takes an assessment of people’s trash to come up with a waste plan as closure of landfill grows near

Impact Earth, based out of Brighton, is looking through people’s trash in Geneva to get a fair assessment of what’s being thrown away.

The goal, according to Geneva Town Supervisor Mark Venuti, is to see how much of what is being thrown away and if it can be diverted somewhere else.

Sara Britting, a member of the city’s Green Committee and its waste subcommittee expressed the importance of figuring out a plan now as the closure of the landfill gets closer, which is in 2028.

An $11,400 grant helped pay for the assessment which is underway, as well as the mattress recycling program.

