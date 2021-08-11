Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geneva, NY

Geneva takes an assessment of people’s trash to come up with a waste plan as closure of landfill grows near

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ECU2V_0bOYccIo00

Impact Earth, based out of Brighton, is looking through people’s trash in Geneva to get a fair assessment of what’s being thrown away.

The goal, according to Geneva Town Supervisor Mark Venuti, is to see how much of what is being thrown away and if it can be diverted somewhere else.

Sara Britting, a member of the city’s Green Committee and its waste subcommittee expressed the importance of figuring out a plan now as the closure of the landfill gets closer, which is in 2028.

An $11,400 grant helped pay for the assessment which is underway, as well as the mattress recycling program.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, NY
Geneva, NY
Society
Geneva, NY
Government
City
Geneva, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landfill#Earth#Geneva Town#Green Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
iPad
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
TechnologyPosted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Nicole Kidman granted Hong Kong quarantine exemption for TV series

Actor Nicole Kidman was granted an exemption from Hong Kong’s strict quarantine rules to film a TV series. “The case in discussion has been granted permission to travel to Hong Kong with a quarantine exemption for the purpose of performing designated professional work, taking into account that it is conducive to maintaining the necessary operation and development of Hong Kong’s economy,” government officials wrote in a statement, The Associated Press reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy