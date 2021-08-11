Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Plans for Gothenburg Impact Center shared with community members

By Ellen Mortensen
gothenburgleader.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents of Gothenburg have been hearing a lot about a new project being developed in our community this past week, and the conversation is just getting started. Colten Venteicher is a member of the Gothenburg Improvement Company (GIC) Board of Directors and is currently president of the Gothenburg Early Childhood Learning Coalition (GECLC), and has been working tirelessly for the past few years on a plan to alleviate the childcare issue in Gothenburg once and for all. The new Impact Center, he said, will do just that.

www.gothenburgleader.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Project#Gic Rrb#First Five Nebraska#The State Of Nebraska#The Impact Center#Geclc#Gothenburg Public Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsgothenburgleader.com

Discussion begins on possible connector trail plan for the city

Two students from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln spent 10 weeks in Gothenburg as interns over the summer as part of the Rural Fellows program. While here Ahmed Alrawahi from Oman, and Laurent Ikuzwe from Rwanda worked on various community projects. One of the tasks the interns were assigned to was...
Fountain Hills, AZaz.gov

Community Center Reopening Delayed

The Community Center reopening has been delayed. Due to unforeseen logistical supply-side issues, some materials for the remodel will not arrive as scheduled for installation. After 20-years of continuous use, the Fountain Hills Community Center was looking tired and worn. Last fall, the Town Council approved the remodeling project at the cost of approximately $1,035,000.
Politicsescondido.org

East Valley Community Center

Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Saturday: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Sunday: Closed to public - Open for private rentals only. The East Valley Community Center will serve as an official Mail Ballot Drop-Off location for the California Gubernatorial Recall Election from Tuesday, August 17 through Tuesday, September 14.
Eureka, KSeurekaherald.com

Selected As Community Member Of The Month

Stuart Woodie, of Eureka, was recognized at Lo-Mar Drive-In last Wednesday, August 11, as the “Community Member of the Month,” for his service with commodities. Woodie is pictured above with Janet Tuner, who helped begin the monthly feature. Woodie is now eligible for Community Member of the Year, which will be voted ...
Crawford County, MOthreeriverspublishing.com

Impact 100 seeking members for 2021

Impact 100 Crawford County is looking for members as it prepares for its annual grant awarding event, which will be held next month. The group is looking to raise $50,000 to be distributed to local non-profit organizations. Did you know that if you were a member of Impact 100 Crawford...
Amery, WItheameryfreepress.com

Council honors community members

Every now and then Mayor Paul Isakson makes a proclamation. It was a big night at August’s regular meeting of the Amery City Council as Mayor Isakson made three proclamations; one for the current Amery Royalty Court, the next for individuals who assisted during a recent house fire and thirdly Dennis John.
Public HealthCorvallis Gazette-Times

Mailbag: Be a supportive community member

You’d think we were being asked to do something evil or against the law. Instead we’re being asked to do something helpful — to protect ourselves and our fellow community members against an often-lethal disease, COVID-19. Getting vaccinated protects us and protects others from catching anything from us; wearing a mask protects others from us — and might even give us some protection. What’s so bad about that?
Champaign, ILWAND TV

Champaign asks community members for input on American Rescue Plan funding

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Champaign hosted a community engagement activity to provide feedback and suggestions on how to use the American Rescue Plan funding. On March 11, 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law. The city of Champaign said the funding is meant to serve the community with COVID-19 related relief as well as inequitable sectors of the community.
Oceanside, CAkusi.com

Oceanside City Council proposes plans to tear down Junior Seau Community Center

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – Last week the Oceanside City Council introduced plans to get rid of the Junior Seau Community Center and replace it with a parking structure. Residents were immediately concerned with the idea since the building has been around since the 1930s and has a gymnasium, a meeting room, a stage, a kitchen, and hosts many events, including camps and sports.
Fort Bend County, TXthekatynews.com

Four Corners Community Center

Tuesday at Commissioners Court, Fort Bend County, Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken R. DeMerchant announced the County’s efforts to keep residents safe during the recent resurgence in COVID-related cases. DeMerchant, together with Fort Bend County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Minter, mobilized to offer another convenient COVID-19 testing location for Fort Bend County residents. Precinct 4’s Four Corners Community Center, located at 15700 Old Richmond Rd. Sugar Land will conduct COVID-19 testing starting Wednesday, August […]
Leavenworth, INCorydon Democrat

Community members discuss Leavenworth’s potential

Stephanie Taylor Ferriell, Senior Staff Writer, [email protected]. Leavenworth has tremendous potential. That was the consensus of the small group of people who gathered at Breeden Memorial Library July 28 for the first of three scheduled meetings to explore how to promote economic and social growth in the small river community.
Politicsphennd.org

Apply to be a Community Resource Corps Member – Aug 27

This fall, The Mayor’s Office of Civic Engagement and Volunteer Service (MOCEVS) is launching a new Community Resource Corps, which connects residents to resources. They’re now accepting applications for their first Corps Members!. Corps Members will work part-time conducting community outreach. They will support residents in understanding their eligibility and...
Falkville, ALHartselle Enquirer

Massey plans community reunion

The annual Massey School Reunion/Massey Community Reunion is planned for Oct. 2 from 1-5 p.m. at the Massey Volunteer Fire Department, 386 Evergreen Road, Falkville, in the Massey community. The reunion is open to anyone with an interest in the Massey community. People are invited to come enjoy seeing friends...
Vina, CAChico Enterprise-Record

Community members clean Vina park | Snapshot

Andersen & Sons employees and community members cleaned up the park. Andersen & Sons Shelling played a significant role in helping prune overgrown trees and clearing out other debris surrounding the fence line of the park. A team helped assemble picnic tables, bolt down the permanent trash can, spray paint the basketball hoop pole and mount the backboard.
Henderson, KYWTVW

Henderson community members walk toward unity

HENDERSON, KY (WEHT)– “Just because we look different, we are the same,” Henderson NAACP branch president, Debora Hoda said. It’s a mentality she and others want to see in Henderson. Community members gathered Saturday morning at the John F. Kennedy Center for a mingling event. Booths lined the gymnasium showcasing different organizations intending to help community members. Hoda said it was a way for people to meet each other.
Adams County, PAGettysburg Times

Senior centers create communities of strength

All one needs to do these days is look at the growing size of the Community Calendar section in this wonderful newspaper to realize the comfort level around organizing and attending events is growing. In these warm days of summer there is something for everyone whether people are wanting to gather outside or feeling OK with inside events. Inside or out, it’s time for some fun and the senior centers around Adams County have decided to join in.
Clarkson, NYwestsidenewsny.com

New sign installed at Community Center

The Sweden/Clarkson Community Center has a new digital sign replacing the 18-year-old sign that was installed shortly after the opening of the center. The sign serves as a beacon to the Community Center, which sets atop the Niagara Escarpment accessed from Route 19 via a long, winding road. New technology will make the sign much more user friendly for the staff to keep residents aware of the latest programs and events.

Comments / 0

Community Policy