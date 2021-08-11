Plans for Gothenburg Impact Center shared with community members

Residents of Gothenburg have been hearing a lot about a new project being developed in our community this past week, and the conversation is just getting started. Colten Venteicher is a member of the Gothenburg Improvement Company (GIC) Board of Directors and is currently president of the Gothenburg Early Childhood Learning Coalition (GECLC), and has been working tirelessly for the past few years on a plan to alleviate the childcare issue in Gothenburg once and for all. The new Impact Center, he said, will do just that.