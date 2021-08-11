Seneca County kids come together to create RiSE, a youth coalition geared toward creating a better community

RiSE, a new youth coalition, is a group of kids coming together in Seneca County to help promote a kinder and safer community for its youth.

RiSE stands for Resilience and Inclusion for Students Everywhere, and is made up of kids from Waterloo High School and Mynderse Academy.

Currently, one of their projects is an anti-bullying sticker shock that promote the saying “if you see something, say something.”

A future sticker project will be aimed at businesses to remind them to keep gambling and drinking away from minors.

RiSE is planning a lock-in for the end of the summer as well as monthly events in the future.

RiSE meets once a month. Those interested in helping or joining RiSE should contact Sarah Smolinski at (315) 745-9928 or sarah@uwseneca.org.

