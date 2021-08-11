Cancel
Whiteville, NC

Bladen Cup soccer scrimmages are Friday featuring Eagles, Whiteville, Pender, Harrells

 7 days ago
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen Cup, a series of six scrimmages in boys high school soccer, is Friday night at East Bladen.

The Eagles will be hosting Whiteville, Pender and Harrells Christian Academy.

The order of the matchups, each spaced 30 minutes apart and starting at 6 p.m. are Harrells vs. Whiteville, Pender vs. East Bladen, Pender vs. Harrells, East Bladen vs. Harrells, Pender vs. Whiteville, and East Bladen vs. Whiteville.

The event is being put on by the Elizabethtown Optimist Club.

