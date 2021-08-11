Neo: The World Ends With You – A Wild Time On The Shibuya Scramble

NOTE - Gaming Instincts is an Amazon affiliate and does gain financial benefits if you choose to purchase this product on this page. The World Ends With You was that special, out of nowhere RPG that just blows away the competition. It's one of those games you always say 'This game should really get a sequel' but then late at night you lie awake thinking how there is no way you could ever recapture the magic of a game like that. When they finally did announce that after 13 years the game would finally be getting a sequel, Neo: The World Ends With You, I had no idea what to think. The DS touch mechanics of the first game were no longer viable and as the Nintendo Switch release reminded me, not quite as enjoyable as I remembered, and the game would be switch to a 3d art style built using Unity.