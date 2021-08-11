Cancel
Gothenburg kids are back to school - and masks are optional

By Ellen Mortensen
gothenburgleader.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs has become a common sight at Gothenburg School Board meetings of late, several parents and district patrons were in attendance and shared their opinions with the board during the Aug. 9 District 20 board meeting. The majority of the comments were in regards to the recently released second draft of the proposed Nebraska State Health Standards. However, some parents also shared their thoughts on the district’s back-to-school plan, and in particular, masks.

