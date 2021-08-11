Rebecca Allen Swears By These Wash Day Essentials

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Rebecca Allen is currently rocking her defined, natural curls, but the entrepreneur and founder of her eponymous shoe line has gone back and forth on the decision. She first went natural in her early 20s while studying abroad, before letting her hair grow out and then, eventually chopping it all off into a shorter fro. When she pursued her MBA and entered her job in finance at Goldman Sachs, she was concerned that her hair would speak for her.