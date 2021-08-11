Fond du Lac Police & local community’s teamwork help clean up neighborhood

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – When two Fond du Lac Police Officers noticed some glass on a sidewalk, they didn’t hesitate to pick it up. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, Officers Kari Beckford and Keywon Brown noticed glass on the sidewalk in a neighborhood that is home to many families and children. Both took it upon themselves to spend a few moments sweeping and picking it up.