Macron warns virus is ‘not behind us;’ urges vaccination

On a day when, according to CBS News, "Florida set a state record for COVID hospitalizations for the third straight day—with more than 11,500 patients—and Florida and Texas together have about one third of all the new COVID cases in America," debate broke out over who is to blame? Policy-makers? The unvaccinated? Immigrants? Virus experts have their answer: We're all in some kind of danger until everyone gets vaccinated. Because the Delta variant is here. And the longer we let it run free, the more chances it has to mutate into something possibly far worse, something that hurts us all. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice that every American needs to know—the latest from virus experts—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.