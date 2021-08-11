Cancel
Public Health

Macron warns virus is 'not behind us;' urges vaccination

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron warned Wednesday that the virus crisis “is not behind us” after attending a government meeting focused on the COVID-19 pandemic. Macron urged all French people who are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. For several weeks, France has faced an increase in number...

Emmanuel Macron
Gabriel Attal
New York City, NY
EatThis

Virus Experts Issue This "Significant" Warning

On a day when, according to CBS News, "Florida set a state record for COVID hospitalizations for the third straight day—with more than 11,500 patients—and Florida and Texas together have about one third of all the new COVID cases in America," debate broke out over who is to blame? Policy-makers? The unvaccinated? Immigrants? Virus experts have their answer: We're all in some kind of danger until everyone gets vaccinated. Because the Delta variant is here. And the longer we let it run free, the more chances it has to mutate into something possibly far worse, something that hurts us all. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice that every American needs to know—the latest from virus experts—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. Politics
WDBO

The Latest: Macron says France will not abandon Afghans

PARIS — President Emmanuel Macron promised on Monday that France would not abandon Afghans who worked for his country — from translators to kitchen staff, as well as artists, activists and others under threat from the Taliban. Macron said that protecting those who helped France over the years is an...
Pharmaceuticals

Macron tells critics: vaccine passport will protect all our freedoms

When the Great Plague struck Marseille in 1720, killing more than half of the city’s population, travellers were ordered to carry a “bill of health” and ships arriving at the Mediterranean port underwent a 40-day cordon sanitaire or quarantine. As a gateway for trade, the city authorities struggled to find a delicate balance between halting the spread of the disease and damaging vital commerce.
Public Health
KRMG

The Latest: CDC warns of high virus risks in northeastern US

BOSTON — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday that every county in the states of Connecticut and Massachusetts are the site of high or substantial transmission of the coronavirus. The rise of transmission in the two states mirrors a nationwide and regional trend. Some health authorities...
World

More French nationals and Afghans evacuated from Afghanistan – minister

PARIS (Reuters) – Twenty-five French nationals and 184 Afghans were evacuated from Afghanistan overnight and have just landed in Abu Dhabi, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday. More than 2,200 diplomats and other civilians have been evacuated from Afghanistan on military flights, a Western security official...
U.S. Politics
FOX2Now

Warning of more delta mutations, Fauci urges vaccinations

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The White House COVID-19 response team says the delta variant continues to surge across the country. During a Thursday briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci called on Americans to take precautions to stop the virus from mutating. “The ultimate end game of all this is vaccination,” he said. He...
Public Health

Plenty of us are spreading virus

Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on July 27 blamed migrants crossing the Mexican border as a cause for the recent spike in COVID-19. She said: “None of them are vaccinated and they’re getting dispersed throughout the country.”. Thus, by Reynolds’ logic, the unvaccinated are to blame for the spike in...
Weaverville, CA

The virus is still with us

As co-owner of a business in downtown Weaverville, I would like to express my interest in preserving the health and well-being of the town I love, here in Trinity County. I, like I’m assuming all of us, am sick and tired of this deadly virus, COVID-19. I want it to be gone. I want to be free of the restrictions and dangers it threatens us with daily. I want life to be back to normal.
Military

Afghanistan: Macron defends his own military operation

Shortly after Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke about Afghanistan, but his tone is completely different. The efforts of recent years may currently appear “in vain”, said the Chancellor. Macron, meanwhile, praised the work of the French army in the Hindu Kush: “Our fight was fair. It does honor to the army ”.
Politics
Reuters

Macron says France is protecting EU delegate in Afghanistan

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday France was currently protecting the European Union delegate in Afghanistan and that it had also given protection to the Afghan collaborators of the EU representation in the country. “A lot of members of the Afghan civil society, defenders of rights,...
Public Health

French medical couple resist COVID-19 jab despite threat to jobs

VILLEJUIF, France (Reuters) – They could lose their jobs, might jeopardise their mortgage and have experienced a rift with some colleagues, but a couple of French health workers are determined not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Psychologist Diane Hekking and her boyfriend Laurent Marulaz, a psychiatrist, work at the Paul Guiraud Hospital in Villejuif, south of Paris, and like all French health workers are required to get fully vaccinated by Oct. 15 or they will be suspended without pay.

