Construction wrapping up in time for new school year
WAVERLY – The Waverly High School stadium project wasn’t the only construction District 145 conducted this summer. While the turf and field improvements were the biggest project on the district’s docket, Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell said the district also beautified Evelyn Hamlow Elementary School’s front entrance, did concrete work at Eagle Elementary School and completed various painting and updates to the buildings in the district.wahoo-ashland-waverly.com
