Polk County Sheriff's Office confirms third rabies case of the year

LAKELAND — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the area's third rabies case of the year. On August 5, Polk County Animal Control responded to a home where two family dogs killed a bat in the yard on Lake Drive in the Waverly area, Polk County Sheriff Officials said in a press release. Animal Control Officers sent the bat carcass to the state laboratory in Tampa for testing. On August 10, the results confirmed that the bat was infected with rabies.