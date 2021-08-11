Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New From Software Collab With PlayStation – Rumor

By Zach Barbieri
gaminginstincts.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a new rumor making the circulation of a new From Software Collaboration with PlayStation could be in the works in the future. While this would result in a PlayStation exclusive From Soft game similar to Bloodborne it is not suggested to be Bloodborne 2, or as I now need that game to be called, Borne 2 Blood.

www.gaminginstincts.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collab#Rumor#Software Collaboration#Dealer Gaming#State Of Play#Gaming Instincts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Celebrities1051thebounce.com

Lizzo Set To Collab With Cardi B In A New Single: ‘Rumors’

Lizzo and Cardi B have joint forces on a new single, “Rumors”,w to be released Friday Aug 13. The Grammy-winning singer posted a close-up photo of herself and Cardi with their long acrylics placed over their lips captioning it, “‘RUMORS’ feat @iamcardib 🔥🤫🔥 THIS FRIDAY 8/13🤫🔥🤫🔥🤫🔥”. Cardi posted the same...
Video GamesAndroid Central

How to get unbanned from PlayStation Network

Those of us who've felt the crushing weight of the ban hammer upon our fragile skulls know the pain all too well. There are few things as sad as pulling up to your favorite digital hangout only to find that you're no longer allowed inside. If you've turned on your PS4 or PS5 to discover that you've been banned from participating, we wrote the advice below with you in mind. We'll show you how to get unbanned from PlayStation Network so you can get back to hanging out online.
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 Restock Update From Sony Is Good News for PlayStation Fans

The PS5 is incredibly difficult to buy right now, largely due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips which is negatively impacting far more than just the video game industry. Combine this shortage with record-breaking demand, and what you get are PS5 restocks that sell out in minutes or less. Exasperating the issue is the pandemic, which continues to prevent PlayStation fans from buying the console in person where there are far fewer scalpers and zero bots gobbling up stock in seconds. Depending on who you're listening to, the situation isn't going to improve this year, and maybe not even next year. However, during a recent earnings call, Sony shared some good news on the matter.
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 Gets Its First Price Cut From PlayStation

The PS5 just got its first price cut, but the price of the new Sony console hasn't been cut for everyone. Just like in 2020, the PS5 has been incredible to buy in 2021. Every PS5 restock sells out in minutes, sometimes seconds, and there's no indication this will change anytime. The combination of supply issues and high demand will ensure the PS5 is hard to get the rest of the year, and probably most of 2022 as well. And as long as this is the case, don't expect a price cut here in the United States or many other markets around the world. However, in Brazil, a price cut is exactly what PlayStation fans just got.
Video GamesComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Glitch Gives You Popular PS4 Game for Free

A new PlayStation Plus glitch is giving PlayStation players on PS4 and PS5 a popular survival horror game for free, with no strings attached other than that a PS Plus subscription is required. In addition to August's free PlayStation Plus games, all subscribers can currently download an extra freebie, courtesy of a glitch with PSN. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear who the glitch is working for, but multiple PlayStation users across different regions have confirmed they've been able to snag the free game with said glitch.
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Accidentally Leaks Big New PS4 Game

PlayStation, or more specifically PSN, has accidentally leaked a big new PS4 game that will presumably be revealed in the near future. As it often does, Twitter account "PSN Releases," a bot that has some level of back-end access to PSN, has relayed word that a game called Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars was uploaded to the PS4 PSN in Asia under the id CUSA27401. What this game is, remains to be seen, but we do know it's from Square Enix, the makers of Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, and many other award-winning franchises, including some that are synonymous with PlayStation. How do we know this? Because Square Enix trademarked both Voice of Cards and The Isle Dragon Roars in the past. In other words, either this is a Square Enix game or Square Enix needs to get its lawyers on the phone.
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation VR 2 Rumor Shares Possible First Details

If a new rumor is to be believed, Sony's successor to PlayStation VR for PlayStation 5 will arrive in 2022. Additionally, the device will have a Fresnel OLED screen with HDR, a 2000 x 2040 resolution for each eye, and a 110-degree field of vision. The device will be compatible with AAA games that will have the option of VR. Apparently, these details were revealed during "a supposed closed-door developer conference," and was shared on Twitter by @Okami13_, who has a fairly strong track record when it comes to these types of rumors. Despite this, readers are advised to take this all with a grain of salt until Sony makes an official announcement!
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Rumor Claims Two Huge PS5 Exclusive Games in the Works From Kojima

A new PlayStation rumor is making the rounds for claiming to have the scoop on two unannounced PS5 exclusive games, both of which involve Hideo Kojima, the mastermind behind the Metal Gear Solid series, and more recently, PS4 exclusive Death Stranding. According to the rumor, the ongoing Blue Box and Abandoned saga is going to resolve with the reveal of both a Metal Gear Solid project and Silent Hill project from Konami and PlayStation, with Kojima involved in the development of both, presumably as the creative lead and director.
WorldIGN

Official PlayStation and Nintendo Merchandise Now Available in India From Games the Shop

Specialist games retailer Games The Shop will be selling Nintendo and PlayStation merchandise. IGN India spotted listings on its website for PlayStation-branded mugs, glasses, lights, and playing cards to name a few in addition to Nintendo-themed merchandise as well. All of these are official, genuine merchandise the company tells us. You can pre-order them now for delivery from September 9 via the Games The Shop website.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Horizon Forbidden West Delay Rumors Ramp Up After PlayStation Germany Blog Post

When it comes to Horizon Forbidden West, it was originally unveiled that the game would launch before 2021 wraps. Likewise, the highly anticipated sequel is coming to both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Now rumors are suggesting we won’t see the game until 2022. This started out with some credible journalists with sources close to the game development. However, another clue has surfaced online that might also indicate Guerrilla Games is coming out with a delayed announcement soon.
Video Gameswccftech.com

PlayStation Plus Premium Subscription Rumored, May Include Newly-Acquired Crunchyroll

Today Sony announced they had finalized their purchase of the Crunchyroll subscription service for $1.18 billion. This is obviously big news for anime fans, but it could also mean something for PlayStation owners as well. According to Eurogamer, Sony is planning a more expensive PlayStation Plus premium tier, which would potentially include a subscription to Crunchyroll and other streaming services.
Video GamesDestructoid

Report: New PlayStation VR details leak from private conference

A new video details reported specs and features for Sony’s headset. A new report has emerged from PSVR Without Parole, indicating some details about an upcoming PlayStation VR headset. This came from a conference held to brief developers on the headset, which UploadVR independently corroborates took place. The specs detailed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy