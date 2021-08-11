Cancel
Che Apalache's Joe Troop Pleads for Empathy in New Song 'Mercy for Migrants'

By Jon Freeman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen musician Joe Troop visited the Arizona borderlands with his band Che Apalache in 2019, he had a shattering experience. While going into the Sonoran desert with guide Randy J. Mayer of Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, Troop and his mates came across a marker for an unknown 16-year-old boy who’d died during the treacherous journey to reach the U.S. Just over the hill from that spot loomed a typical American McMansion.

Rolling Stone Premieres Joe Troop’s Powerful New Video on the US/Mexico Borderlands

GRAMMY-nominated artist Joe Troop’s new album is coming August 20 on Free Dirt Records and Rolling Stone has the premiere on his first music video for the album. It’s for his song “Mercy for Migrants,” featuring roots music stars Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn. The song is Troop’s plea for empathy for those trying to cross the US border searching for a better life. The song and video were inspired by the haunting site of a cross in the desert marking the death of a 16 year old boy that Troop came upon while walking the desert to place water for migrants. “Human struggle is human struggle, and the idea of having families and children walking through this Sonoran desert,” Troop says, “when you step foot in it, it takes on new meaning because you see just how terrible that would be.”
