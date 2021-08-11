Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Sean McVay: If we played right now, Brian Allen would be our center

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile most of the offseason attention on the Rams was focused on the club acquiring quarterback Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles is also switching centers. Former starter Austin Blythe walked in free agency, signing a deal with the Chiefs. For much of the offseason and early on in training camp, Austin Corbett had shifted from right guard — where he started all 16 games last year — to center. But now, 2018 fourth-round pick Brian Allen has emerged as the frontrunner at the position.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Bobby Evans
Person
Brian Austin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Right Guard#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Sean McVay Has Huge Expectations for Matthew Stafford and Darrell Henderson

Rams HC Sean McVay joins The Doug Gottlieb Show live from Rams Camp in Irvine, CA! McVay talks about the highly anticipated arrival of new QB Matthew Stafford and discusses what he expects from the veteran this season. McVay explains why he has full faith in Darrell Henderson as their lead running back after losing Cam Akers for the season. Plus, McVay tells Doug why there's an absolute zero chance you will see Stafford take the field during the preseason!
NFLSan Bernardino County Sun

Rams’ Brian Allen is back in the center of the action

IRVINE — Before a writer told him on Tuesday, Brian Allen hadn’t heard that the Rams released their first depth chart of the year and that it lists him as the starting center. “That’s news to me,” he said. “I didn’t know that was out.”. Thus clued in, Allen didn’t...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Jon Gruden, Sean McVay Handshake Goes Viral

On Wednesday afternoon, the Los Angles Rams hosted the Las Vegas Raiders in a join practice. The practice was a reunion of coaches Sean McVay and Jon Gruden. The Rams head coach got his start in the NFL when he was a member of Gruden’s staff with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sean McVay Lays Out Plan For Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason, trading for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. This week, he’s had a tough injury setback during camp. On Monday, Stafford reportedly hit his surgically repaired thumb on a Rams player’s helmet. Luckily, x-rays were negative, but the...
NFLtherams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Raheem Morris react to Day 7 of Training Camp

IRVINE, Calif. – Head coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris each met with local media Wednesday following the seventh practice of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, discussing the soft shells worn by offensive linemen, defensive linemen and linebackers on their helmets during Wednesday's practice (McVay), their assessment of the defensive so far (Morris) and more.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Did OL AJ Jackson just complicate HC Sean McVay’s job?

There is a certain cadence, a rhythm, a pulse of how things are supposed to go in the NFL. The LA Rams, as 31 other NFL teams, almost depend upon it to get things done. It’s a certain timing of hitting each landmark moment in synchronicity with everyone else. Much like the waves at the beach oscillate in an almost mesmerizing pattern of ebb and flow. As long as the rhythmic frequency continues, everything remains predictable. But if something is out of step? Things get a tad bit more complicated.
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Work In Progress: Rams' Sean McVay Talks Up Running Back Room

Quarterback Matthew Stafford will be the biggest name to watch for this offseason, but the Los Angeles Rams have to figure out their running back situation. In the NFC West, one Achilles heel can derail a season. As of now, a torn Achilles to Cam Akers might be the culprit...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McVay encouraged by offensive line but still 'a long, long way to go'

Upon the addition of Matthew Stafford this offseason, the Los Angeles Rams are among the favorites to emerge from the NFC in 2021. One of the only things that could prevent the Rams from having success on offense is the play of the new-look offensive line. During his discussion about the team’s new offensive line coach, Kevin Carberry, Sean McVay shared how inspirited he’s been with the progress of the offensive line thus far.
NFLtherams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Johnny Hekker and Matt Gay talk joint practice takeaways, special teams impressions

IRVINE, Calif. – Head coach Sean McVay, punter ﻿Johnny Hekker﻿ and kicker ﻿Matt Gay﻿ each held press conferences with local media Monday following the ninth practice of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, discussing additional takeaways from Saturday's joint practice with the Cowboys, their impressions of Los Angeles' special teams so far, and more.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Rams Sean Mcvay: ‘About 35 won’t play’ Chargers Per ESPN’s Thiry

It certainly appears like getting listed as the starter on the first LA Rams depth chart comes with its own share of perks. Much like the playoff format of win and you’re in, apparently, the LA Rams believe that the team’s roster is set in stone at the upper-tier already. Blame it on COVID-19 from the 2020 NFL season, because that year unleashed an entire array of new ways to do things from the perspective of the NFL offseason process.
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Rams' Sean McVay Gives Insight About Center Position

It may have appeared the Rams starting five across their offensive line was figured out through the first two weeks of training camp. However, that's not exactly the case. At least based on the work Brian Allen has received in recent days with the first-team offense. “He’s doing a great...

Comments / 0

Community Policy