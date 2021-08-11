Sean McVay: If we played right now, Brian Allen would be our center
While most of the offseason attention on the Rams was focused on the club acquiring quarterback Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles is also switching centers. Former starter Austin Blythe walked in free agency, signing a deal with the Chiefs. For much of the offseason and early on in training camp, Austin Corbett had shifted from right guard — where he started all 16 games last year — to center. But now, 2018 fourth-round pick Brian Allen has emerged as the frontrunner at the position.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Comments / 0