Sean McVay: If we played right now, Brian Allen would be our center

There is a certain cadence, a rhythm, a pulse of how things are supposed to go in the NFL. The LA Rams, as 31 other NFL teams, almost depend upon it to get things done. It’s a certain timing of hitting each landmark moment in synchronicity with everyone else. Much like the waves at the beach oscillate in an almost mesmerizing pattern of ebb and flow. As long as the rhythmic frequency continues, everything remains predictable. But if something is out of step? Things get a tad bit more complicated.