Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

Adopt this Barbie and Get All of Her Puppy Love and Kisses

By Bristol
Posted by 
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Barbie may not have as many outfits as the doll, but she has lots of love to give and she's real... and she's waiting for you at Pet Savers of Shreveport!. Barbie is a gorgeous senior Shepherd/Lab mix and she's a little skittish, but you would be too if you didn't have a home to call your own! Barbie is also energetic and has plenty of love to give. Why don't you find out for yourself? Make an appointment to meet her at Pet Savers of Shreveport and fill out an adoption application today! Barbie is up to date on all her shots and her adoption fee is $90.

965kvki.com

Comments / 0

96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Louisiana State
Shreveport, LA
Pets & Animals
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppy Love#Volunteers#Pet Savers Of Shreveport#La 71119#Pet Savers Shreveport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Benton, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Why Are So Many People Overlooking This Adorable Dog?

My dog Olive is my best friend, I couldn't imagine life without her. I wish everyone had an Olive. That's why we teamed up with Ninna's Road to Rescue. We love to show off some of Ninna's adoptable dogs, so hopefully, you find that companion you've been looking for. Meet...
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Historic Shreveport Church Catches Fire

26 Fire and other emergency units rushed to the scene when the call came in that there was heavy smoke billowing out of Kings Highway Christian Church. The call came during a heavy thunder storm around 5:30pm Wednesday (8/18/21) when witnesses at the intersection of Kings Highway and Line Avenue lit up the 911 lines.
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

3 Day Garage Sale Scheduled to Benefit NW Louisiana Orphans

I came to know of the Northwest Louisiana organization, Pick It Forward, several years ago when they were putting on a fundraiser bass tournament that I was asked to emcee. I couldn't wait to help out after meeting the President and Founder, Jamie Jett, and seeing her untiring dedication to orphans of our area. She just reeks of goodness and the things she's been able to provide these less fortunate kids here in our area have been nothing short of miraculous.
PetsPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Asking for Donations After Van Breaks Down During Road Trip

Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer is asking for help to continue a healing journey after he was shot while walking the singer's three dogs earlier this year. Fischer created a GoFundMe with a goal of raising $40,000 to help him complete a six-month road trip. He made the request after the van he had been driving broke down two months into the journey. "A few days ago, I said goodbye to Trudy, a quasi-reliable 1991 Ford Falcon rental that drove like a boat in high wind," he wrote.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Cosplay Pics From Geek’d Con 2021

Geek'd Con 2021 is in the books. After a year off, Shreveport's comic con returned with a weekend of fully masked and socially distanced fun. This year, there were a lot more masks than normal, but not just the masks that were mandated. We saw a ton of great cosplay masks as well.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Red River Revel 2021: Is It a ‘Go’ or a ‘No?’

The text message received from Red River Revel Chairman Michal Ostendorff Wednesday afternoon was simple and to the point. "Revel is a go." The message from Ostendorff wrapped up days of questions surrounding the annual fete, scheduled to begin October 2. And the biggest question of all was, with cancellations of festivals all over the state due to the surge in the COVID Delta variant, would the Revel once again fall by the wayside?
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

2021 Louisiana Cattle Festival in Abbeville Canceled

Another day, another cancellation. The Louisiana Cattle Festival & Fair Association made the announcement yesterday that they made the difficult decision to cancel all events of the 2021 Louisiana Cattle Festival, including the pageant, festival, fair, and parade. The Association released a statement that read in part:. After careful consideration...
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Blink and You’ll Miss the New Eatery Shreveport Loves

I got a picture from a friend who claims she found a delicious new Vietnamese restaurant in Shreveport. The place is called Pham's Sandwich Shop and it's on Youree drive. I am a sucker for delicious food. It doesn't matter what type of cuisine it is, if there is good food to be had, your girl will sniff it out. I met the owner of Pham's who took time to walk me and my friends through the menu. We of course had to indulge in the spring rolls which I couldn't snap a picture of because naturally, they all went as soon as they hit the table.
Morgan City, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Shrimp & Petroleum Festival Cancels for 2021

Here we go again. It seems like every day we are hearing about more and more annual events here in Louisiana that are being canceled due to concerns over COVID. It feels like 2020 all over again. Except that this time we have vaccines and a way to prevent the spread of this horrid virus, and some people are choosing not to take it, for whatever reason. It's really frustrating on so many levels. Yes, we are going to miss the fun. But more importantly, the impact economically is a blow that some might not recover from again, especially if something has been canceled for the second year in a row.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Why Did a Minor League Baseball Team Have a Free Britney Night?

It's safe to say we have all come to the conclusion that Jamie Spears sucks. Could he be the most hated man in America? Possibly. Well in short modern-day human trafficking. Britney Spears has been under a conservatorship. She lost her right to major life decisions in February of 2008. Imagine not being able to get married, not being able to drive yourself anywhere. Spears has been forced to take birth control and countless other medications against her will. Britney Spears has come out to say that she wants to have another child and she finally spoke out against her father. Spears claims that her dad is the biggest reason she has been suffering all these years.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

The Latest Cancellation: French Quarter Fest

We are completely heartbroken about the path that our fall activities in Louisiana are heading. With vaccines for COVID-19 being readily available, we were expecting somewhat of a return to "normal". But with the delta variant running rampant across the state, it's clear that is not going to happen. We are seeing cancellations and shutdowns once again, and it's very disheartening to be moving backward.
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

What is Δ8 THC and How and Why It’s Legal in Louisiana

When I heard about people locally buying pot without a medical marijuana prescription, I was confused. Did we have a rogue dispensary in town? Then I saw a billboard for a dispensary with text in the top right corner saying something to the effect of 'no prescription needed' along I-20 in Bossier and my curiosity got the best of me.

Comments / 0

Community Policy