Adopt this Barbie and Get All of Her Puppy Love and Kisses

Here we go again. It seems like every day we are hearing about more and more annual events here in Louisiana that are being canceled due to concerns over COVID. It feels like 2020 all over again. Except that this time we have vaccines and a way to prevent the spread of this horrid virus, and some people are choosing not to take it, for whatever reason. It's really frustrating on so many levels. Yes, we are going to miss the fun. But more importantly, the impact economically is a blow that some might not recover from again, especially if something has been canceled for the second year in a row.