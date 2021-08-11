Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mekhi Becton is set for massive breakout thanks to favorable schedule

By Michael Nania
Posted by 
Jets X-Factor
Jets X-Factor
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mekhi Becton’s Carl Lawson struggles are likely not a sign of things to come. Many New York Jets fans are afraid that Mekhi Becton‘s constant losses to Carl Lawson in training camp are a bad sign of what is to come in the regular season. Fear not. As I found...

jetsxfactor.com

Comments / 0

Jets X-Factor

Jets X-Factor

Florham Park, NJ
203
Followers
1K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.

 https://jetsxfactor.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Jets#Titans#Bills#American Football#The New York Jets#Patriots#Steelers#Pro Football Focus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Jets: Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker have a new nickname

The NY Jets will be counting on the duo of Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker to man the left side of their offensive line ideally for the next decade-plus. The young duo of stalwart offensive linemen have yet to play a game together, but they're already making waves — or rather tsunamis — in practice. And they've wasted little time bonding off the field.
NFLchatsports.com

Is Carl Lawson really a bad matchup for Mekhi Becton?

One of the biggest headlines of New York Jets training camp thus far has been the matchup between star edge rusher Carl Lawson and promising left tackle Mekhi Becton. Lawson has had Becton’s number, dominating him with consistency throughout the early goings of camp. Carl Lawson is welcoming Zach Wilson...
NFLThe Ringer

The Lessons From Josh Allen’s Breakout Season, According to Josh Allen

I am an idiot. I knew this well before Josh Allen made me look like one, but there’s no going back now. I was among the many NFL pundits who did not see Allen coming: His unprecedented year-over-year improvement since he entered the league in 2018 makes him an anomaly in NFL history and, as of last season, a genuine MVP candidate quarterbacking a Super Bowl contender. I went to Buffalo in search of answers about one of the greatest individual leaps in the history of the sport and everything that comes along with it, according to the people who did see Allen coming. I wanted to know the lessons that everyone—GMs, coaches, maybe even the media—can learn from Allen for the next time there is someone like him. If there is ever someone like him again. So I first asked the expert in such matters. His name is Josh Allen.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Remembering the New York Jets’ history of neutral site games

Remembering the greatest New York Jets moments on a neutral field. Is this Heaven? No, it’s New York Jets football. The Jets’ pinstriped compatriots from The Bronx, the New York Yankees, are on pace for a Hollywood ending as they make a trek to the flyover states. In a trip to Dyersville, Iowa, the Yankees will battle the Chicago White Sox on the baseball field where the 1989 baseball classic Field of Dreams was filmed (7:15 p.m. ET, FOX). It will be the first Major League Baseball game held in the Hawkeye State.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

5 bold predictions for NY Jets’ preseason opener vs. NY Giants

1. The starting offensive tackles will allow zero pressures. The New York Jets‘ starters are only expected to play one quarter at the maximum in their preseason opener against the New York Giants, so this one may not be too bold. Staying clean in pass protection for one quarter is not an astronomical feat.
NFLFingerLakes1

Bills QB Josh Allen will not play in preseason opener vs. Lions

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will not play in his team’s 2021 preseason opener on Friday against the Lions in Detroit. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott announced that on Wednesday prior to the Bills’ final practice ahead of the game. On the entire starting group, McDermott said decisions on players...
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

5 huge winners from New York Jets’ preseason opener

Highlighting the winners from the New York Jets‘ preseason-opening win over the New York Giants is Mike White. White took a step forward in his competition with James Morgan for the Jets’ backup quarterback job. He received second-team reps and got a hefty amount of action, leading the Jets with 19 pass attempts (Zach Wilson and Morgan each threw 9).
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Former New York Jets head coach Joe Walton dies at 85

Former New York Jets head coach Joe Walton has passed away at the age of 85, Robert Morris University announced on Sunday. The football lifer spent seven seasons as Jets head coach from 1983 to 1989, the second-longest-tenured man at the post in franchise history. Walton’s 111 games coached are...
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets waive K Chris Naggar

The New York Jets waived kicker Chris Naggar on Monday. His departure leaves Matt Ammendola as the only kicker on the team’s roster. Naggar joined the Jets in May after spending his college career at Texas and Southern Methodist. He led the American Athletic Conference in points (94), field goals made (17), and conversion rate (81 percent) last season with the Mustangs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy