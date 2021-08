What is a Kid Laroi song? If your only brush with the teenage musician has been through the “Hot 100,” it’s a little hard to tell. His first charting song, from just over a year ago, in June 2020, was “Go,” a bleary Juice WRLD collaboration over an indistinct trap beat. For a bit, Laroi’s defining feature was being something of a Juice WRLD protégé, after striking a friendship with the emo-rap hitmaker before his death. Weeks later, Laroi peaked at No. 10 on another Juice WRLD linkup, “Hate the Other Side,” off the rapper’s posthumous album Legends Never Die. Around that time, Stereogum criticized Laroi as a grifter on the emo-rap wave. “Could the Kid Laroi’s success foreshadow the end of the emo-tinged TikTok sing-rap kids?” critic Tom Breihan wondered.