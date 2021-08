When Sonny Sneed was only six months away from graduating high school, he dropped out. That was in 1962: decades before he became an inventor in the late 1980s. But even then, he was no stranger to hard work. Growing up in what he describes as a “shack” without running water, he was used to working from a young age to provide for himself and his family. At only six years old, he started picking cotton in the fields of Montezuma, Georgia, a town so small at the time it wasn’t even listed on a map.